Back in late February, 4 weeks after President Trump banned flights from China from entering the US, Speaker Pelosi was out urging tourists to hit San Francisco’s Chinatown.

Jan 31 — President Trump banned flights from China.

Feb. 5 — Democrats blasted President Trump for his China travel ban.

Feb 24 — Pelosi was pushing tourism to Chinatown.

March 13 — NY Mayor DeBlasio encourages New Yorkers to go about their daily lives as usual.

Last week Pelosi deleted a video of herself on Twitter walking around in Chinatown on February 24 downplaying the Coronavirus and urging people to “come to Chinatown.”

But the internet is forever.

Crazy Nancy Pelosi deleted this from her Twitter account. She wanted everyone to pack into Chinatown long after I closed the BORDER TO CHINA. Based on her statement, she is responsible for many deaths. She’s an incompetent, third-rate politician! pic.twitter.com/uWNI7DCG3o — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2020

On Sunday Chris Wallace gave Nancy Pelosi the first difficult question she has faced in years. Wallace called out Pelosi for pushing tourism in Chinatown — WEEKS AFTER President Trump’s travel ban.

Of course, Pelosi lied through her teeth in her response.

Fox News’ Chris Wallace calls out Nancy Pelosi for promoting tourism during the coronavirus pandemic pic.twitter.com/tkhte8qRYD — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 19, 2020

