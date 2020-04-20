http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/calowjXHiME/rcmp-weapon-lockdown-portapique-1.5537598

Police block the highway in Debert, N.S. on Sunday after a man disguised as a police officer went on a shooting rampage, killing 16 people Sunday. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

A man disguised as a police officer went on a shooting rampage in rural Nova Scotia, killing 16 people Sunday, in the deadliest such attack in Canadian history. Officials said the suspected shooter was also dead.

A police officer was among those killed. Several bodies were found inside and outside one home in the small town of Portapique, about 100 kilometres north of Halifax — what police called the first scene. Bodies were also found at other locations.

Overnight, police began advising residents of the town — already on lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic — to lock their doors and stay in their basements. Several homes in the area were set on fire as well.

Police identified the man believed to be the shooter as Gabriel Wortman, 51, who was thought to live part-time in Portapique. Authorities said he wore a police uniform at one point and made his car look like a RCMP cruiser.

They believe he may have targeted his first victims but then began attacking randomly.

Police first announced that they had arrested Wortman at a gas station in Enfield, outside Halifax, but later said he had died. It was not clear how, and they did not explain further.

Stevenson is seen in a 2015 photo posted to the Nova Scotia RCMP’s Facebook page. Police confirmed on Sunday that she was killed during the gunman’s rampage that claimed at least 16 lives. (Nova Scotia RCMP/Facebook)

“This is one of the most senseless acts of violence in our province’s history,” said Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil.

RCMP spokesman Daniel Brien confirmed that 16 people had been killed in addition to the suspect. The dead officer was identified as Constable Heidi Stevenson, a mother of two and a 23-year veteran of the force. Another officer was also injured.

The number of victims in the rampage exceeds the shooting at Montreal’s École Polytechnique in 1989, which killed 14 women and injured 14 others in 1989.

Number of victims could grow, say police

“As a country, in moments like these, we come together to support one another. Together we will mourn with the families of the victims, and help them get through this difficult time,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a written statement.

While they believe the attack did not begin as random, police did not say what the initial motive was. RCMP Chief Superintendent Chris Leather said many of the victims did not know the shooter.

“That fact that this individual had a uniform and a police car at his disposal certainly speaks to it not being a random act,” Leather said. He added that police believe he acted alone. Leather said gunfire was exchanged between police and the suspect at one point.

Police say there could be more victims. In an update on Sunday evening, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki said police know of at least 16 victims, besides the shooter. She also said the incident is not considered terror-related at this time.

Police watchdog investigating death of gunman

The province’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) said Sunday evening it was investigating the shooting of a man in Enfield by RCMP officers.

According to a release, the suspect was involved in a serious criminal event in Shubenacadie, N.S., which is north of Enfield. A confrontation with police followed in Enfield, “resulting in officers discharging their firearms.”

The suspect was then found dead at the scene.

The police watchdog said it was contacted by RCMP and has assumed responsibility for the investigation of the suspect’s shooting.

The organization is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

Motive turned to ‘randomness’

Lucki said she believed the shooter had an initial “motivation” at the beginning that “turned to randomness.”

“Our investigation will tell that. We don’t know for sure, and we’re going to have to do a lot of work on finding the motivation — a lot of background, a lot of profiling-type events and a lot of crime scene processing,” she said.

The RCMP will also be calling on their subject-matter experts in forensics and criminal profiling, Lucki said.

“Whatever it takes so that we can give the families of the victims answers to the many questions that they probably have.”

RCMP are shown near a gas station in Enfield, N.S., shortly after the gunman’s police chase came to an end around 11:40 a.m. local time. (Eric Woolliscroft/CBC)

Gunman did not know some of his victims: police

On Sunday morning, police had warned that the gunman was driving a vehicle that looked like an RCMP vehicle at one point, and was wearing an RCMP uniform.

“The fact that this individual had a uniform and a police car at his disposal certainly speaks to it not being a random act,” Leather said.

Due to privacy reasons, Leather said he was not able to discuss Wortman’s relationship with the victims, besides saying some of the victims did not appear to have a relationship with the gunman.

Assistant Commissioner Lee Bergerman said he met with Const. Stevenson’s family. “There are no words to describe their pain,” Bergerman told reporters Sunday

“Heidi answered the call of duty and lost her life while protecting those she served,” he said.

“Two children have lost their mother. And a husband has lost his wife. Parents have lost their daughter and countless others lost an incredible friend and colleague.”

A person with the name Gabriel Wortman is listed as a denturist in the Halifax area on the Denturist Society of Nova Scotia website. He is listed as the owner of this property in Dartmouth, where police were Sunday afternoon. (Eric Woolliscroft/CBC)

Bergerman also said a second male officer was in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

WATCH | Police announce veteran RCMP officer killed during gunman’s rampage:

Const. Heidi Stevenson is survived by her husband and two children. Another officer was injured during the incident that occurred over the span of 12 hours across several communities. 1:05

‘We heard gunshots’

Darcy Sack, a Shubenacadie, N.S., resident, said she and her friend came across two burning police vehicles and the silver suspect vehicle while out driving on Sunday morning near Highway 102, one of the province’s main arteries.

“We were right behind the police car that was on fire. There was one officer we could see on scene and then all of a sudden, he went running toward one of the burning vehicles,” Sack said. “We heard gunshots.”

Sack said her heart was pounding the whole time.

“I had that feeling that something was wrong with the [police officer’s] partner — the way he looked. My heart went out to him,” she said.

Sack said they then turned on to the highway and then saw the shooter in the silver car again being chased by police. She said he was dressed like a police officer.

Eyewitness saw homes burning

Mike MacKay, who lives just off the Glooscap Trail in Portapique said he saw police cars on the Portapique Beach Road around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, across the Portapique River from his home.

“We saw a fire down the road, and thought that’s all that it was. Then we saw a second fire and a third fire,” said MacKay in a phone interview from his home Sunday morning.

WATCH | N.S. resident ‘up all night’ following active shooter incident:

CBC has learned RCMP and fire fighters were called to a property in Wentworth, N.S., on Sunday morning shortly before 10 a.m. to respond to a house fire.

Police have not released any information about whether it is connected to the shooter investigation.

The RCMP would not comment on the report of multiple house fires when asked by CBC News on Sunday morning.

‘You’re on edge’

MacKay said he did not sleep at all overnight Saturday.

“You’re on edge. It’s a small community,” said MacKay. “It becomes quite a concern.”

Coun. Tom Taggart, who represents the area for the Municipality of Colchester, described Portapique as a quiet community with many seniors.

Taggart said there are many seasonal homes in the area, which has around 100 residents but swells to 250 in the warmer months.

“It’s a beautiful, quiet, rural community,” said Taggart, adding that the situation is not something he’d expect to happen in “cottage country.”

A person with the name Gabriel Wortman is listed as a denturist in the Halifax area on the Denturist Society of Nova Scotia website.

According to property records, Wortman owned a denture clinic and two other properties in Dartmouth and three properties in Portapique.

