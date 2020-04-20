http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/wPVkLcb0hww/

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host and network legal analyst Sunny Hostin accused President Donald Trump of “inciting violence with these tweets,” encouraging lockdown protesters to liberate their states.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “These people are being egged on by right-wing media and people like Alex Jones, like Rush Limbaugh. Why are you bringing guns to a rally? You want to call yourself protesters leave your guns home. Those are terrorists that bring guns to rallies. I don’t trust that at all. Don’t listen to these people.”

Hostin said, “Well, what really disturbed me was the president tweets. You know the president saying things like ‘liberate Virginia’ and then also in the same sentence, bringing up the Second Amendment. And to Joy’s point, you saw protesters with guns. I think you know he’s, in a sense implying an incited insurrection. I think the argument can be made that he is inciting violence with these tweets. He is inciting a government insurrection.”

She continued, “Many people are saying well it’s his free speech, but the Supreme Court has found many times that if you are inciting lawlessness that is leading to violence, that type of speech isn’t protected. So I’m just shocked that we have the president of the United States again inciting this kind of behavior, inciting these protests. I mean, if you look at Kentucky, what was fascinating to me was, right after a week of protests to reopen up the state, Kentucky reported the highest coronavirus infection increase that it has had. You now have in Kentucky 273 new confirmed cases of the virus. What about stay at home to saves lives that people don’t understand?”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

