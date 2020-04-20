http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1qgKnxXBfkw/

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday said at his press conference that President Donald Trump is correct that coronavirus testing should be led by the states.

“The president is right, testing is up to the states which will implement the tests and logistically coordinate the tests,” Cuomo said.

The governor commented just minutes after Trump expressed frustration on Twitter about Democrats criticizing his approach to testing for the deadly virus.

… “Testing, Testing, Testing,” again playing a very dangerous political game. States, not the Federal Government, should be doing the Testing – But we will work with the Governors and get it done. This is easy compared to the fast production of thousands of complex Ventilators! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2020

“‘Testing, Testing, Testing,’ again playing a very dangerous political game,” Trump wrote. “States, not the Federal Government, should be doing the Testing.”

Cuomo said that there are about 300 labs in New York that were regulated by the state, and he is responsible for coordinating testing.

“I think the president is right when he says the states should lead,” he said.

Cuomo noted, however, that he needed the federal government’s help with supply chain issues.

He said that labs were limited about how many tests they could do, noting a shortage of chemicals, reagents, and lab kits from national manufacturers.

“This is a quagmire,” he said, noting that the national manufacturers complained that they could not acquire the chemicals, vials, or swabs needed for testing because it came from China.

“To unravel that supply chain issue, that’s the way the government can help,” he said.

