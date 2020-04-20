https://www.theblaze.com/news/aoc-celebrates-plunge-in-crude-prices-you-absolutely-love-to-see-it

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was unable to hide her glee over news that crude oil prices plummeted to a historic low on Monday, reacting to the news by tweeting, “You absolutely love to see it.”

What are the details?

In reaction to a report that

oil prices dropped below zero after West Texas Intermediate crude went into a free-fall and bottomed out at negative $37.63 a barrel, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “You absolutely love to see it. This along with record low interest rates means it’s the right time for a worker-led, mass investment in green infrastructure to save our planet *cough*”

The Democratic socialist from New York deleted the post within minutes as critics pointed out the fact that she was celebrating market turmoil and the possibility of further job losses while more than 22 million Americans are already out of work due to the coronavirus crisis.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez did not acknowledge that she took down the post, but adjusted her messaging with a new response further reiterating her view that the news means an “opportunity” for climate initiatives such as her Green New Deal.

“This snapshot is being acknowledged as a turning point in the climate movement,” the congresswoman wrote. “Fossil fuels are in long-term structural decline. This along w/ low interest rates means it’s the right time to create millions of jobs transitioning to renewable and clean energy. A key opportunity.”

Twitter users made it clear to the lawmaker that her initial tweet would not be forgotten, with several posting screenshots of the original message.

TheBlaze’s Jessica Fletcher wrote, “Deleting your tweet celebrating the loss of American jobs doesn’t make us forget. Try to contain your excitement while families lose everything.”

The Daily Caller’s Greg Price suggested the congresswoman “fix that cough” from her original message.

U.S. Senate candidate Mark Curran, a Republican from Illinois, tweeted, “A sitting Member of Congress celebrating Americans losing their jobs and livelihood all because they work in the oil/gas industry. What a reprehensible comment.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

