https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tweet-aoc-oil-crash/2020/04/20/id/963806

Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday celebrated the oil price crash in a since-deleted tweet, reports Fox News.

“You absolutely love to see it,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in the post about news that the price for a barrel of U.S. crude oil had dropped to a record low -$36 per barrel.

“This along with record low-interest rates means it’s the right time for a worker-led, mass investment in green infrastructure to save our planet. *cough*”

She was responding to a post that stated oil prices were at “’negative values,’ meaning oil producers have to pay people to take it off their hands and store it because when demand plunges (like now), that is less expensive for them than building more storage and/or shutting wells down.”

Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, later made the same argument without the “love to see it” preface.

“Fossil fuels are in long-term structural decline. This along with low-interest rates means it’s the right time to create millions of jobs transitioning to renewable and clean energy. A key opportunity,” tweeted Ocasio-Cortez, a co-sponsor of the “Green New Deal,” which aims to combat climate change and overhaul the U.S. economy.

