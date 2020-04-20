https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/biden-confuses-memorial-day-labor-day-refers-n95-masks-n96-masks-video/

Old Joe confused Memorial Day and Labor Day during an interview from his basement in Delaware.

Biden got confused when asked if he will have his VP pick by Memorial Day (May).

“My guess is we probably will…I’m quite sure that would be the case because right now the convention is scheduled in August before Memorial Day,” Biden then caught himself. “Wait, are you saying Memorial or Labor?”

WATCH:

.@JoeBiden asked if he will have VP pick by Memorial Day: “My guess is we probably will…I’m quite sure that would be the case because right now the convention is scheduled in August before Memorial Day. [pause] Are you saying Memorial or Labor?” Q: “I said Memorial Day.” pic.twitter.com/fisV3dzhHL — Sarah Dolan Schneider (@sarahedolan) April 21, 2020

Then he referred to N95 masks as “N96” masks.

WATCH:

WATCH: Joe Biden refers to N95 masks as “N96” masks pic.twitter.com/9xHt03JGno — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 21, 2020

Biden is not playing with a full deck!

