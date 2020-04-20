https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/biden-confuses-memorial-day-labor-day-refers-n95-masks-n96-masks-video/

Old Joe confused Memorial Day and Labor Day during an interview from his basement in Delaware.

Biden got confused when asked if he will have his VP pick by Memorial Day (May).

“My guess is we probably will…I’m quite sure that would be the case because right now the convention is scheduled in August before Memorial Day,” Biden then caught himself. “Wait, are you saying Memorial or Labor?”

WATCH:

Then he referred to N95 masks as “N96” masks.

WATCH:

Biden is not playing with a full deck!

