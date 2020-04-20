https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/election-2020/2020/04/20/id/963696

President Donald Trump lags behind former Vice President Joe Biden with registered voters in the race for the White House, according to the latest national poll from NBC News and The Wall Street Journal.

Biden, who also polled ahead of Trump in the last NBC/WSJ poll released in March, beat Trump by 7 points in the April poll, down from 9 points last month.

In April, Biden bested Trump 49% to 42%.

In March, Biden beat Trump 52% to 43%.

Biden holds the biggest advantage with African American voters, who overwhelmingly prefer him to Trump, followed by Latino voters, women, and white voters with college degrees, among others.

African Americans prefer Biden, 85% to 7%.

Latinos back Biden, 60% to 26%.

White voters prefer Trump, 51% to 42%.

White voters with college degrees back Biden, 55% to 37%.

White voters without degrees back Trump, 60% to 33%.

Women prefer Biden, 56% to 35%.

Men prefer Trump, 50% to 41%.

Independents are split, with 43% backing Biden and 42% supporting Trump.

Biden holds a lead in several swing states as well, with a combined lead of 6 points over Trump when the race is reduced to Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

However, NBC notes that while Biden leads Trump among voters age 18-34, those voters still have a net-negative opinion of him personally, and most voters said they were unaware of his statements about the coronavirus or have no opinion about them, while most voters were aware of Trump’s messaging on the outbreak.

The NBC/WSJ poll surveyed 900 registered voters from April 13-15, with a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.

