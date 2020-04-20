http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/cw567b29Kmk/

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Joe Biden says he would take Michelle Obama to be his running mate for the 2020 presidential election.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee told KDKA’s Jon Delano that the former first lady would be a strong addition as VP if he thought she would accept the nomination.

“I’d take her in a heartbeat,” Biden said on Monday via Zoom. “She’s brilliant. She knows the way around. She is a really fine woman.”

Biden did say it is still early in the process of selecting a vice president.

“In terms of who to pick, we’re just beginning the process,” Biden told KDKA. “We’ll shortly name the committee to review this and begin to look through the backgrounds of the various potential nominees. And that’s just getting underway.”

Biden told KDKA he would not commit to a woman of color on his ticket.

“I’ll commit to that be a woman because it is very important that my administration look like the public, look like the nation. And there will be, committed that there will be a woman of color on the Supreme Court, doesn’t mean there won’t be a vice president, as well,” Biden said.

Twelve county leaders in southwestern Pennsylvania are endorsing Biden for president.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says he and 11 county commissioners in southwestern Pennsylvania endorse Joe Biden for president.

Biden was last in Pittsburgh in November 2019.

Biden also talked to KDKA about Pittsburgh, fracking and Pres. Trump’s handling of the coronavirus.

