Democrat Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has claimed that abortions are considered essential and must continue during the pandemic lockdown because they are “life-sustaining.”

The state has some of the harshest lock down orders in the nation and all elective surgeries, like knee and hip replacements, have been halted. Abortions, however, have not.

“We stopped elective surgeries here in Michigan. Some people have tried to say that that type of a procedure is considered the same and that’s ridiculous,” Whitmer said during an interview on David Axelrod’s Axe Files podcast, the Daily Caller reported.

The governor, who has faced massive protests for her authoritarian orders, went on to claim that abortions are “fundamental” to a woman’s life and not something the government should get involved in.

“A woman’s health care, her whole future, her ability to decide if and when she starts a family is not an election, it is fundamental to her life,” she claimed. “It is life sustaining and it’s something that government should not be getting in the middle of. ”

LifeSiteNews notes that Governor Whitmer has ordered grocery stores to stop selling plants and seeds (even as lottery tickets remain available) and prohibited travel between two private residences owned by the same individual.

