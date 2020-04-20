https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-north-korean-dictator-kim-jong-un-in-grave-danger-after-surgery-report-says

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is reportedly in “grave danger” after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure earlier this month.

“The US is monitoring intelligence that North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, is in grave danger after a surgery, according to a US official with direct knowledge,” CNN reported. “Kim recently missed the celebration of his grandfather’s birthday on April 15, which raised speculation about his well-being. He had been seen four days before that at a government meeting.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

