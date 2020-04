https://www.theblaze.com/news/oil-prices-drop-below-0-for-the-first-time-in-history

On Monday afternoon, oil prices hit an all-time low, dipping below $0 for the first time in history. Traders blamed the drop on the expiration of the May futures contract on Tuesday coupled with a sharp decline in demand amidst the coronavirus shutdowns.

While May has taken a hit, June futures are currently trading above $20/barrel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

