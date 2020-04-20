https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/breaking-president-trump-suspending-immigration-us/

President Trump announced on Twitter Monday night he will be signing an executive order temporarily suspending immigration to the United States due to the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus and the need to protect jobs for Americans.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!”

Trump’s move was met with immediate approval online:

TRENDING: Dr. Fauci Condemns Protests – Claims Freedom Protesters Are “Hurting” the Economy — But Not the Lockdowns? So Does Fauci Suddenly Care About the Economy?

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...