https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/breaking-president-trump-suspending-immigration-us/

President Trump announced on Twitter Monday night he will be signing an executive order temporarily suspending immigration to the United States due to the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus and the need to protect jobs for Americans.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!”

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

Trump’s move was met with immediate approval online:

Historic and needed protection of our nation by @realDonaldTrump. — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) April 21, 2020

A recent IPSOS/USA Today poll found that 80% of Americans support halting immigration. Thank you President Trump!https://t.co/Td6NX2xoBm — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) April 21, 2020

God Bless America — Jack Posobiec, IWO (@JackPosobiec) April 21, 2020

Thank you, President Trump! How could anyone be against this? We’re supposed to stay at home, right. Make sense! — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 21, 2020

