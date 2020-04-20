https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-trump-signing-executive-order-temporarily-suspending-immigration-due-to-coronavirus

President Donald Trump announced on Monday night that he is signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States as the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic that originated in China.

Trump tweeted, “In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!”

