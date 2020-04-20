https://www.dailywire.com/news/brutal-ad-devastates-pelosi-over-elitist-attitude-while-americans-suffer

A powerful new campaign ad released by the Trump campaign hammers Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her praise of Senate Democrats refusing to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) as Americans struggle financially due to the coronavirus pandemic that originated in China.

But she’s got a $24K fridge full of ice cream, so she’s cool.

Nancy Pelosi blocks funding for people to keep getting paychecks.

Americans are losing their jobs since the virus rocked the economy.

JOURNALIST 1: “We turn now to that $350 billion fund to help small businesses and it’s workers get through the shutdown.”

JOURNALIST 2: “It will be up to Congress to restock it.”

JOURNALIST 3: “But Democrats blocking that move this morning.”

DEMOCRAT NANCY PELOSI: “They asked for a quarter of a trillion dollars in 48 hours and I said well, ‘I don’t think so.’

CHYRON: “Americans are losing their jobs.”

DEMOCRAT NANCY PELOSI: “They objected and I congratulate the Senate Democrats.”

SHOW HOST: “Speaker Pelosi, what are you going to share with us from your home? ”

DEMOCRAT NANCY PELOSI: “Chocolate candy. ”

JOURNALIST 4: “Thousands have been forced to wait for hours at food banks all across the country.”

DEMOCRAT NANCY PELOSI: “This is chocolate, and then we have some other chocolate here. We just got it restocked with the ice cream.”

CHYRON: “Not everyone has a $24,000 stocked fridge.”

STRUGGLING AMERICAN 1: “You don’t want to eat up everything all at one time.”

STRUGGLING AMERICAN 2: “I can’t do it much longer. I am trying so hard.”

DEMOCRAT NANCY PELOSI: “We’re enjoying…”

STRUGGLING AMERICAN 3: “Having to admit that, yeah, we’re starving and…”

DEMOCRAT NANCY PELOSI: “I like it better than anything else.”

JOURNALIST 5: “Taping this segment, there are 22 million people out of work.”

JOURNALIST 6: “This specific program is about stopping job losses today.”

CHYRON: “Pelosi snacks on ice cream.”

JOURNALIST 7: “This is hurting people bad.”

DEMOCRAT NANCY PELOSI: “Other people in our family go for some other flavors”

CHYRON: “While Americans lose their paychecks”

STRUGGLING AMERICAN 1: “Right now it’s survival mode, you don’t know where that next something else is going to come from.”

DEMOCRAT NANCY PELOSI: “I don’t know what I would have done if ice cream were not invented. I just wonder”

CHYRON: “‘Let them eat ice cream’ – Nancy Antoinette.”