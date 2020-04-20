https://www.dailywire.com/news/canadian-gunman-kills-16-in-countrys-deadliest-mass-shooting-police-investigating-if-connected-to-coronavirus-shutdown

A gunman dressed as a police officer killed at least 16 people in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia on Saturday.

The tragedy is Canada’s deadliest mass shooting in modern times, police said according to Reuters. Authorities said the gunman, identified as a 51-year-old man (whose name is here withheld due to The Daily Wire’s policies on naming mass murderers), died after a 12-hour rampage.

“This is one of the most senseless acts of violence in our province’s history,” Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil said, according to The New York Times.

“To the families of the victims and to those still feeling afraid, my heart goes out to you,” McNeil continued, “know that all Nova Scotians are with you.”

Police responded on Saturday to reports of gunfire in a house in the coastal town of Portapique. Authorities found several bodies in the home and issued an alert to residents in the area ordering them to huddle in their basements, Nova Scotia Royal Canadian Mounted Police criminal operations officer Chris Leather told Reuters. Most residents were already in their homes due to the nation-wide stay-at-home order in place because of the coronavirus.

Leather said that authorities are not certain what the total number of casualties is. Police spotted several houses burning after getting into a short gunfight with the shooter as he was fleeing. Authorities eventually tracked down and announced that they had arrested the suspect at a gas station before stating that he died. Police did not elaborate on how the gunman died.

Authorities suspect that the shooting began as a targeted killing and became random as the shooter fled police. The suspect had disguised himself as a police officer and altered his vehicle to look like a RCMP cruiser, police said, before ditching the car and getting into a silver Chevrolet Tracker.

“The fact that this individual had a uniform and a police car at his disposal certainly speaks to it not being a random act,” Leather said.

The gunman killed one RCMP officer, Constable Heidi Stevenson, and wounded one other. Stevenson was a 23-year veteran of the Air Force and was the mother to two children, according to the Associated Press. One other RCMP officer was wounded.

Police are investigating whether the mass shooting is connected with strict coronavirus regulations. The suspect operated a denture clinic in Nova Scotia, and Canada has banned elective outpatient procedures amid the pandemic.

The casualty count for Saturday’s mass shooting surpassed that of the previous worst that took place over 3 decades ago. On 6 December 1989, a shooter killed 14 women before killing himself at Montreal’s Ecole Polytechnique college.

After the incident, Canada passed a slew of new gun control measures. Many modified and automatic weapons are prohibited, and most handguns and semi-automatic rifles must be registered. The registration process requires taking a safety course, submitting to a criminal background check and psychological evaluation, and obtaining several references.

“As a country, in moments like these, we come together to support one another. Together we will mourn with the families of the victims, and help them get through this difficult time,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

