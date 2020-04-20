http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_tcMntoGNRk/

Mexico saw a 20 percent rise over the weekend in the number of confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

During a nightly news conference, Mexico’s Undersecretary of Health Hugo Lopez Gatell revealed the current number of confirmed cases at 8,261. The official said they also have 10,139 undergoing testing.

In a span of two days, the figures in Mexico went from 6,875 confirmed cases to 8,261, a 20 percent rise.

The new figures also revealed 36 new fatalities for a new total of 686.

The current number of confirmed cases is considerably smaller than the 55,000 estimated. The number of estimated cases is based on a model called Sentinel, similar to an opinion poll, where they multiply the number of confirmed cases by a specific factor. According to Lopez Gatell, the estimate will update every Thursday. According to Lopez Gatell, the estimated figures are one to two weeks behind the current number of confirmed cases.

