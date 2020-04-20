https://www.theblaze.com/news/cops-nab-murder-suspect-social-distancing

The controversial social distancing rules in place to battle the coronavirus pandemic have led to the arrest of a murder suspect in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jacksonville Beach Police say that they identified 31-year-old Mario Matthew Gatti as a murder suspect wanted in relation to a criminal investigation in Pennsylvania.

Gatti was enjoying the beach in Jacksonville, but he was flouting the social distancing rules which prompted police to apprehend him.

He was wanted for the homicide of 33-year-old Michael Coover Jr. in January. Coover was shot multiple times at a home in Westmoreland County.

Police at the time said that Gatti was considered armed and dangerous.

He was captured while wearing shorts with an American flag design. Police said that he had been “lounging” at the dunes at the beach.

In addition to the homicide charge in Pennsylvania, Gatti faces charges in Florida for giving false information to police and for drug possession.

Social distancing orders have caused an economic collapse in many sectors of the economy, leading many Americans to protest publicly for the re-opening of society to ease the economic pain. Public health experts warn that opening up too soon could lead to a resurgence of the coronavirus.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry re-opened the beaches on Friday, but only to limited use in order to try to maintain the social distancing guidelines.

Here’s a local news video about the capture:

[embedded content]

Murder suspect caught after failing to follow social distancing rules



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

