Ryan Johnson Davis’ calendar apparently displayed a full schedule Thursday night.

What happened?

Phoenix, Arizona, police said the 32-year-old allegedly stole a vehicle near 51st and Van Buren Streets around 10 p.m., KPNX-TV reported, adding that Davis dished out a minor injury to the owner who fought with the suspect to prevent his car from being stolen.

Davis then allegedly drove a few miles away to the area of 53rd Street and Indian School Road, where he ditched the car and tried to break into a home, KPHO-TV reported.

But the homeowner had a gun — and wasn’t having any of it. KPNX said the homeowner shot Davis.

What happened to the suspect?

Soon after the suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital with an injury that wasn’t life threatening, KPNX reported.

When Davis was released from the hospital, the station said he was booked into the Maricopa County Jail for robbery, theft of means of transportation, residential burglary, and trespassing.

