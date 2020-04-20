http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qbIaQJ2oQSQ/

Dr. Deborah Birx on Monday again defended the city of Jacksonville, Florida, for reopening their beaches, despite heavy criticism from national establishment media.

Birx said that Florida had excellent coronavirus infection data accessible on their website, which showed that the decision to reopen the beaches made sense.

“They had less than 20 cases per day and less than 800 in four weeks,” she said.

She said that each governor and local official should be allowed to make a decision for themselves about when to reopen their states, based on data.

Birx said that Southern Florida had most of the coronavirus cases in the state, such as Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and the Broward County areas.

She said that every state should provide data to defend their decisions to reopen their states for business.

“When you inform the public and give them the information they need, they can make decisions along with the local government and governors,” she said.

