https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/dem-rep-aoc-deletes-tweet-calling-communist-revolution-celebrating-destruction-us-economy/

Communist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) on Monday in a tweet celebrated the oil crash, which can lead to massive loss of jobs.

A futures contract for US crude dropped over 100% on Monday as demand for oil dropped amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Democrat-media complex is using the Coronavirus as a vehicle to usher in Socialist policies.

AOC celebrated American workers losing their jobs and said, “You absolutely love to see it. This along with record low interest rates means it’s the right time for a worker-led, mass investment in green infrastructure to save our planet. *cough*”

TRENDING: This Is Really Happening: Montana County Demands Citizens Wear Government-Issued Arm Bands to Shop at Grocery Stores

AOC panicked and deleted the tweet after getting called out for celebrating loss of jobs while calling for a Communist revolution.

AOC celebrated today’s oil crash which will lead to hundreds of thousands of lost jobs AOC doesn’t care about workers. She never did. All she cares about is herself & her pathetic GND She deleted it, but the internet is forever:https://t.co/WqK5w9tiYX pic.twitter.com/UBiBZ1ZhB2 — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) April 20, 2020

Judicial Watch boss Tom Fitton called out AOC.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

