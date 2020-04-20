https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/democrats-super-pac-ads-battleground/2020/04/20/id/963728

Priorities USA, one of the largest Democratic super political action committees, has spent $65 million reserving airtime for ads in six battleground states to support former Vice President Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

The group reserved $17 million worth of time in Michigan, $13 million in Pennsylvania, $13 million in Florida, $10.4 million in Wisconsin, $6.5 million in Arizona and $4.8 million in North Carolina, according to The Hill.

“The Trump campaign is sitting on hundreds of millions of dollars and his super PAC is already on air against Joe Biden,” said Guy Cecil, Priorities USA chairman. “We won’t let our nominee face that alone. Priorities has been outspending Trump in key battleground states for nine months, and by placing $65 million in TV reservations, we are committing to take the fight to Trump through Election Day.”

A PAC supporting President Donald Trump, America First Priorities, will spend about $40 million on ad time in several of the same states.

Priorities USA will also spend $17 million to run digital ads on Hulu, YouTube and other media sources.

“Trump is doing everything he can to spread misinformation and block voters from hearing the truth, and we are committed to using every resource available to us to hold him accountable and elect Joe Biden the 46th President of the United States,” Cecil added.

