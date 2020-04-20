https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/democrat-rep-adam-schiffs-fisa-abuse-report-now-totally-debunked-will-suffer-consequences-known-biggest-liar-congress/

Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff earns the unenviable honor of being known as the biggest liar in the US Congress. The more information is revealed from trusted sources, the more Schiff is seen as a liar and hack.

In 2018 Schiff published his rebuttal document to the Devin Nunes memo.

The far left writers at VOX reported in February 2018:

Late on Saturday afternoon, House Democrats surprised the country by releasing their rebuttal to the so-called Nunes memo — the document, prepared by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), that has become a key part of the conservative argument that the FBI is biased against President Donald Trump. The Democrats’ rebuttal memo, written by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), argues that the Nunes memo is full of “distortions and misrepresentations” that don’t stand up to scrutiny based on the underlying classified evidence. Having now read both memos, I can say with confidence: Schiff makes his case. He quotes key FBI documents that explicitly contradict the Nunes memo’s core arguments. Any fair-minded observer who reads these two documents side by side can only conclude one thing: Nunes is either deeply misinformed or straight-up lying.

TRENDING: Tyrannical Governor Phil Murphy Bans Annual Drive Through Tulip Farm — Threatens to Arrest Farmer if ONE CAR Drives Through

Well, this didn’t age very well because any ‘fair-minded person’ who even casually followed Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff over the past few years knows it – Adam Schiff is a serial liar.

In December we were provided a substantial amount of information that covered Schiff’s FISA memo which provided absolute evidence from the Obama appointed DOJ IG that Schiff’s report was a total fabrication – it was a lie. Mollie Hemingway at the Federalist compared the Nunes and Schiff memos when the DOJ IG’s report was released. Hemingway took a look at the facts regarding the FISA warrant obtained to spy on Carter Page, and therefore candidate and President Trump:

The new inspector general report on FISA abuse settles the debate between Republicans and Democrats on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Both groups put out memos about the Department of Justice’s efforts to secure a warrant to wiretap Carter Page. At the time of their release, the media praised Democrat Adam Schiff and his memo and vilified Republican Devin Nunes and his memo. Nearly two years later, the inspector general’s report vindicates the Nunes memo while showing that the Schiff memo was riddled with lies and false statements.

Hemingway went on to discuss the allegations made by Schiff in his rebuttal report of the Nunes memo:

The Democratic minority on the committee, then led by Rep. Adam Schiff, put out a response memo with competing claims: FBI and DOJ officials did not omit material information from the FISA warrant. The DOJ “made only narrow use of information from Steele’s sources about Page’s specific activities in 2016.” In subsequent FISA renewals, DOJ provided additional information that corroborated Steele’s reporting. The Page FISA warrant allowed the FBI to collect “valuable intelligence.” “Far from ‘omitting’ material facts about Steele, as the Majority claims, DOJ repeatedly informed the Court about Steele’s background, credibility, and potential bias.” The FBI conducted a “rigorous process” to vet Steele’s allegations, and the Page FISA application explained the FBI’s reasonable basis for finding Steele credible. Steele’s prior reporting was used in “criminal proceedings.” Each of these claims were found by Horowitz to be false. Horowitz found that FBI and DOJ officials did in fact omit critical material information from the FISA warrant, including several items exculpatory to Page. Material facts were not just omitted but willfully hidden through doctoring of evidence. The warrants were based on Steele’s dossier, which was known by January 2017 to be ridiculously uncorroborated. The renewals did not find information that corroborated Steele’s reporting. The warrants clearly didn’t allow the FBI to collect valuable intelligence. And Steele’s prior reporting was not used in criminal proceedings. “We found that the FBI did not have information corroborating the specific allegations against Carter Page in Steele’s reporting when it relied upon his reports in the first FISA application or subsequent renewal applications,” the executive summary of the report says.

This past week, the Senate released more information related to the DOJ IG report. Items that were redacted in the report in December were unredacted last week. Four key comments were unredacted per the request of Republican Senators Grassley and Johnson.

Debra Heine at American Greatness reported on the newly uncovered information:

The Democrats’ rebuttal to the bombshell GOP FISA memo in February of 2018 has aged very poorly. In their memo, the Intel Democrats—who had access to the classified FISA information at the time—falsely claimed that officials at the FBI and Justice Department “did not abuse the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) process, omit material information, or subvert this vital tool to spy on the Trump campaign.” The IG report, released in December by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, identified 17 separate errors and omissions with regard to all four FISA applications. The Schiff rebuttal also falsely claimed that the DOJ only made “narrow use” of information from Steele’s sources, and that the FBI had an “independent basis” for investigating Page’s motivations.

Newly Declassified FISA Footnotes Expose Major Lies in Dems’ Rebuttal to GOP FISA Memo – American Greatness https://t.co/WlmsPHSMo8 — Debra Heine (@NiceDeb) April 17, 2020

Dan Bongina had this to share about lying Schiff:

The declassified new material PROVES, once again, what a piece of garbage Adam Schiff is. If any Republican had lied as brazenly about what he knew about the collusion hoax, the media would be demanding answers right now. But, because he’s a Democrat, the media celebrate him. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) April 18, 2020

Schiff’s lies are now so egregious that it is clear that he must have some sort of mental disorder and moral disconnect at the core of his being. There really is something horribly wrong with this guy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

