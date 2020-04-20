https://www.theblaze.com/news/top-20-labor-pacs-give-to-democrats

Democrats have cried for years that America must get money out of politics. They claim that big money has a corrupting influence on our elections — and point to political action committees, or PACs, that are allegedly bringing down our republic (well, they call it a “democracy” — tomato, tomahto).

Therefore, because they are holier than Republicans, they have

sworn off money from all outside PACs.

Well, not

all outside PACs, just PACs connected to businesses.

Well, not

all PACs connected to businesses, just any so-called “corporate PACs” that have direct ties to specific companies.

See, Democrats are happy to take money from PACs for trade association, which are just private groups that are formed by companies from the same industry. For example, big bad oil companies have a trade association called the American Petroleum Institute, and as the Intercept

noted a year ago, banks have multiple associations, including the American Bankers Association and the Financial Services Roundtable.

What about labor union PACs? Anyone who has followed U.S. politics for any amount of time knows the close ties the Democratic Party has to Big Labor. And that relationship has been lucrative for the campaigns of Democratic candidates for decades.

What is the difference between a dollar from a corporate PAC and a dollar from a labor union PAC? Not a thing.

Except that Democrats are happy to take the labor union PAC dollar.

And the labor union PACs are happy to give it. The

most recent FEC data on labor PAC contributions compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics shows just how willing Democrats are to take PAC money — as long it’s from a union.

Here are the

top 20 labor PAC contributors to candidates in the 2020 election so far, and the political breakdown for where those dollars went — and it’s not even close.

No. 1: Sheet Metal, Air, Rail & Transportation Union



● Total amount: $1,633,150

● % to Dems: 91%

● % to GOP: 9%

No. 2: National Air Traffic Controllers Assn



● Total amount: $1,444,350

● % to Dems: 67%

● % to GOP: 33%

No. 3: Operating Engineers Union

● Total amount: $1,395,000

● % to Dems: 83%

● % to GOP: 17%

No. 4: American Federation of Teachers

● Total amount: $1,122,250

● % to Dems: 100%

● % to GOP: 0%

No. 5: International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers

● Total amount: $1,103,000

● % to Dems: 96%

● % to GOP: 4%

No. 6: Carpenters & Joiners Union

● Total amount: $1,091,550

● % to Dems: 81%

● % to GOP: 19%

No. 7: Laborers Union

● Total amount: $1,006,200

● % to Dems: 80%

● % to GOP: 20%

No. 8: American Federation of State/County/Municipal Employees

● Total amount: $982,000

● % to Dems: 99%

● % to GOP: 1%

No. 9: Machinists/Aerospace Workers Union

● Total amount: $970,000

● % to Dems: 96%

● % to GOP: 4%

No. 10: Teamsters Union

● Total amount: $936,055

● % to Dems: 97%

● % to GOP: 3%

No. 11: Plumbers/Pipefitters Union

● Total amount: $865,800

● % to Dems: 80%

● % to GOP: 20%

No. 12: International Assn of Fire Fighters

● Total amount: $777,750

● % to Dems: 79%

● % to GOP: 21%

No. 13: Air Line Pilots Assn

● Total amount: $747,500

● % to Dems: 52%

● % to GOP: 48%

No. 14: Seafarers International Union

● Total amount: $740,750

● % to Dems: 52%

● % to GOP: 47%

No. 15: Painters & Allied Trades Union

● Total amount: $711,600

● % to Dems: 88%

● % to GOP: 10%

No. 16: United Food & Commercial Workers Union

● Total amount: $705,400

● % to Dems: 100%

● % to GOP: 0%

No. 17: National Assn of Letter Carriers

● Total amount: $670,000

● % to Dems: 79%

● % to GOP: 21%

No. 18: Service Employees International Union

● Total amount: $606,500

● % to Dems: 100%

● % to GOP: 0%

No. 19: UNITE HERE

● Total amount: $507,678

● % to Dems: 94%

● % to GOP: 6%

No. 20: National Education Assn

● Total amount: $500,350

● % to Dems: 97%

● % to GOP: 3%

