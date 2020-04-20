https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/disturbing-allegations-lori-loughlins-college-admissions-prosecutors/

(FOX NEWS) — Although a judge denied Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s request to have their college admissions scandal case dismissed, he nonetheless noted that the allegations they made against the prosecution are “troubling” and “disturbing.”

In court documents previously obtained by Fox News, attorneys for the famous couple argued that the entire case should be thrown out after notes from scam mastermind William “Rick” Singer seemingly showed that agents had urged him to lie in order to implicate parents like Loughlin and Giannulli in committing a criminal act.

In a new three-page memorandum from Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton that was obtained by Fox News, he recounts the allegations, noting that they do not merit the “drastic sanction” of throwing the case out, but still demands the prosecution address them.

