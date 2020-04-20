https://www.dailywire.com/news/donald-trump-jr-lays-into-journalist-for-wishing-coronavirus-death-on-trump-supporters-in-viral-beach-tweet-heres-her-apology

On Sunday morning, Miami Herald columnist Fabiola Santiago celebrated the supposedly forthcoming deaths of supporters of President Donald Trump, Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez after being triggered by a photo of a Florida beach.

“Packed Florida beach offers glimpse of what may come when outdoor spaces are reopened,” Adriana Brasileiro tweeted, including a link to the Herald. The tweet, however, has since been deleted.

Captioning the post, Santiago wrote: “Packed beaches should work nicely to thin the ranks of Trump/DeSantis/Gimenez supporters in #Florida who value money over health.”

Santiago, too, has since deleted her post, but below is a screenshot captured by The Daily Wire:

In follow-up posts, Santiago wrote, “Here’s the #miamilakes version of stupid this morning, a gathering of Mustang enthusiasts, no masks, and viejos, young people and children as it grew. The red-hatted (a reference to Trump supporters) listening to their masters.”

“More than 200 deaths and almost 10,000 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade alone, 764 deaths in the state and 26,000 confirmed cases in state as of today and they still don’t get the seriousness of an easily transmissible virus,” the columnist added.

More than 200 deaths and almost 10,000 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade alone, 764 deaths in the state and 26,000 confirmed cases in state as of today and they still don’t get the seriousness of an easily transmissible virus. — Fabiola Santiago (@fabiolasantiago) April 19, 2020

The controversial now-deleted comment from Santiago quickly went viral online, racking up tens of thousands of comments and quote-tweets.

President Trump’s eldest son Don Trump Jr. was one of the many to weigh in.

“This tweet from a Miami Herald columnist tells you all you need to know about her, and based on their hiring choices, likely everything you need to know about the Miami Herald as well,” posted Don Jr.

“Their flagrant bias continues to go on unchecked,” he added. “Disgusting.”

This tweet from a Miami Herald columnist tells you all you need to know about her, and based on their hiring choices, likely everything you need to know about the Miami Herald as well. Their flagrant bias continues to go on unchecked. Disgusting. https://t.co/FOmn5zxnaK — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 19, 2020

Santiago responded to the controversy on Monday morning.

“THREAD: I deleted the tweet commenting on people at the beach because it didn’t accurately convey my sentiment and I want to apologize for the phrase I used that offended many people,” she wrote. “Regardless of political differences, I would never wish any harm on anyone.”

“In fact, my intent was to sound an alarm about prematurely opening up the country and the state,” Santiago added. “I was trying to open eyes, minds and save lives, not create a controversy about me instead of the issue, which merits discussion.”

In fact, my intent was to sound an alarm about prematurely opening up the country and the state. I was trying to open eyes, minds and save lives, not create a controversy about me instead of the issue, which merits discussion. #StayHome #BeSafe #practicesocialdistancing — Fabiola Santiago (@fabiolasantiago) April 20, 2020

Wishing Trump supporters death in the times of the China-originated novel coronavirus has not been uncommon, unfortunately.

In March, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, New York, “terminated one of their vice presidents after discovering a Facebook post in which she demanded supporters of President Donald Trump be required to give up ventilators if they are diagnosed with coronavirus and end up in intensive care and suggested that Trump supporters ‘chew some ibuprofen and get on with your day’ in regards to treating the deadly virus,” The Daily Wire reported.

Laura Krolczyk, who was terminated over the posts, was a former staffer for Hillary Clinton when Clinton was in the Senate, a former aide to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and Roswell Park’s vice president for external affairs before she was canned.

