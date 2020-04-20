https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/dr-fauci-condems-protests-claims-freedom-protesters-hurting-economy-not-lockdowns-firefauci/

How does this error prone maniac still have a job?

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been wrong on the coronavirus pandemic — Every step of the way!

Here is a list of several contradictory statements and dangerous gaffes by the NIAID Director.

1.) Dr. Fauci says he warned Trump in January that the US was in real trouble but that is not what he said publicly.

In January Dr. Anthony Fauci told Newsmax TV that the United States “did not have to worry” about the coronavirus and that it was “not a major threat.”

“This is not a major threat…” WATCH 🔊: Dr. Anthony Fauci’s original thoughts about the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak are revisited from a January interview with Newsmax TV’s @gregkellyusa. pic.twitter.com/0KmHxxkeBp — Newsmax (@newsmax) April 3, 2020

2.) Dr. Fauci warned of an apocalyptic coronavirus pandemic — then just weeks later he later compared the coronavirus to a bad flu.

3.) Dr. Fauci based all of his predictions on garbage IHME models that were OFF BY MILLIONS and then later told reporters, “You can’t really rely on models.”

4.) On March 20th Dr. Fauci jumped in and “corrected” the president during a press briefing on hydroxychloroquine treatment for coronavirus saying, “You got to be careful when you say ‘fairly effective.’ It was never done in a clinical trial… It was given to individuals and felt that maybe it worked.”

Dr. Fauci quickly corrects Trump’s misstatements about hydroxychloroquine pic.twitter.com/Piim1PQSdh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2020

Exactly two weeks later hydroxychloroquine was deemed the most highly rated treatment for the novel coronavirus in an international poll of more than 6,000 doctors.

5.) Dr. Fauci pushed these garbage models every step of the way.

Three weeks ago Dr. Fauci claimed 1 million to 2 million Americans would die from coronavirus. Then he said 100,000 to 200,000 Americans will die from the virus. Two weeks ago he agreed 81,766 Americans would die from the coronavirus. Then by that Wednesday the experts cut the number of deaths to 60,415 projected deaths.

6.) On Easter Dr. Fauci suggested President Trump should have shut down the economy in February… When the number of known cases in the US was around 100. Fauci later walked back his attacks.

7.) Dr. Fauci said cruises were OK on March 9th. That was a huge error.

8.) Dr. Fauci said malls, movies and gyms were OK on February 29th. That was another huge mistake.

Which brings us to today…

Dr. Fauci argued on Monday that the protests in support of our Constitutional rights to reopen the economy will actually SLOW the economy!

Via The Hill:

Anthony Fauci, the top government official on infectious diseases, warned Monday that protests in opposition to governors’ stay-at-home orders meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus will “backfire” and further delay the reopening of the economy. “Clearly this is something that is hurting from the standpoint of economics and the standpoint of things that have nothing to do with the virus, but unless we get the virus under control, the real recovery economically is not going to happen,” Fauci said on “Good Morning America.” “So what you do if you jump the gun and go into a situation where you have a big spike, you’re going to set yourself back,” he said. “So as painful as it is to go by the careful guidelines of gradually phasing into a reopening, it’s going to backfire. That’s the problem.”

20 million Americans are out of work due to Fauci’s lockdown.

He wants more.

Fire Fauci.

