https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/El-Chapo-mexican-cartel/2020/04/20/id/963718

A daughter of Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán is working with the cartel to donate coronavirus relief kits to cash-strapped Mexicans.

The Wall Street Journal reports she is glorifying her imprisoned father by handing out items to those in need in Guadalajara with El Chapo’s image on them.

Video shows Alejandrina Guzmán Salazar helping pack the coronavirus relief packages, which include toilet paper, rice, sugar, oil, and other food and essentials. According to a report by Reuters, she was distributing the goods through her company branded “El Chapo 701.”

In the video, those helping can be seen wearing the “701” shirts. They wore face masks and loaded boxes featuring a stenciled photo of her father, who was the kingpin of the Sinaloa cartel.

“We are working and contributing. A great pleasure to visit your homes and give you these Chapo handouts,” a post on Alejandrina’s company Facebook page read.

Reuters reports several Mexican cartels have distributed branded food boxes as the coronavirus impacts the country’s economy. Reuters reports say the cartel take photos of the gunmen handing out the boxes to those in need.

According to Reuters videos on social media show aid packages with logo of the Jalisco New Generation cartel (CJNG). A printed logo on the boxes states: “From your friends, CJNG, COVID-19 contingency support.”

Another package from the Gulf Cartel had rice, beans, oil and tinned food, and were emblazoned with the group’s name and a message stating: “in support of Victoria City” and referenced local cartel chief “Señor 46, Vaquero.”

