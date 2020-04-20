https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/epic-pro-choice-rev-al-sharpton-makes-typo-ages-statement-slamming-president-trump-obama-biden-video/

Rev. Al Sharpton unloaded on President Trump Monday over a reelection campaign video meme mocking presumed Democrat presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama.

The video is a takeoff of a TV commercial that shows a small group of middle-aged black men watching TV, with Obama and video of Biden added in. The video of Biden is of his now infamous campaign speech where he talked about being a lifeguard and black children stroking the hairs on his legs and how he learned about roaches from them.

Sharpton came out swinging, but ended up knocking himself out with a typo for the ages.

“In the middle of a pandemic, when the nation grieves and mourns the lives of thousands gone too soon,

@realDonaldTrump continues his dereliction of duty and posts a racist mocking video of @JoeBiden and former President @BarackObama.”

“While Blacks are dying at disproportionate numbers, to be mocked by @realDonaldTrump, is pouring salt on open wombs. This is intolerable and disgraceful. Trump should immediately remove this post and apologize to the nation.”

In the middle of a pandemic, when the nation grieves and mourns the lives of thousands gone too soon, @realDonaldTrump continues his dereliction of duty and posts a racist mocking video of @JoeBiden and former President @BarackObama. https://t.co/S9nyBfAE8J — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) April 20, 2020

While Blacks are dying at disproportionate numbers, to be mocked by @realDonaldTrump, is pouring salt on open wombs. This is intolerable and disgraceful. Trump should immediately remove this post and apologize to the nation.https://t.co/S9nyBfAE8J — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) April 20, 2020

Screen image in case of deletion:

To make matters worse, the typo is in the press release posted to Sharpton’s National Action Network website.

Rev. Al Sharpton Condemns Social Media Post by President Trump about Former President Obama’s Endorsement of Joe Biden New York, NY (April 20, 2020) — Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton is blasting the social media post made by President Trump on Monday that tweeted an altered video made into a meme showing former President Barack Obama and other men watching a video of Joe Biden. According to Rev. Al Sharpton: “In the middle of a pandemic, when the nation grieves and mourns the lives of thousands gone too soon, Trump continues his dereliction of duty and posts a racist mocking video of Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama. While Blacks are dying at disproportionate numbers, to be mocked by the President, is pouring salt on open wombs. This is intolerable and disgraceful. The President should immediately remove this post and apologize to the nation.” The social media post referenced can be viewed here.

Pro-choice Democrats like Sharpton have been “pouring salt on open wombs” for decades with their scorched earth defense of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion in the U.S.

