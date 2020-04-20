https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/campaign-rick-gates-prison-sentence/2020/04/20/id/963783

Rick Gates, former deputy chairman for President Donald Trump’s campaign who was sentenced to 45 days in jail for lying to federal investigators, has requested he be allowed to serve out his sentence at his home, Politico reports.

An attorney for Gates, who pleaded guilty to one charge of conspiracy against the U.S. and one charge of making false statements in a federal investigation, wrote in a court filing that Gates going into “intermittent” custody during the coronavirus outbreak poses a health risk to Gates and his wife, Sarah, who has breast cancer.

“The gravity of the virus and its potential impact on Mrs. Gates are substantial,” attorney Tom Green wrote. “If Mr. Gates were to return to his home carrying the virus, it could create serious ramifications for his wife. Due to her cancer treatment, her immune system is compromised, placing her at heightened risk for serious side effects, or worse, if she were to be infected with the coronavirus.”

Green noted prosecutors did not object to this request. Politico notes Gates cooperated extensively with the investigation headed by former special counsel Robert Mueller, and was therefore given a relatively light sentence of 45 days of intermittent confinement and three years of probation.

Gates’ fellow Trump associates Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort, both of whom were convicted to various crimes and sentenced to multiple years in prison, have also filed requests for early release.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

