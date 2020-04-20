https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/drones-spies-intelligence/2020/04/20/id/963705

Chinese drones deployed by law enforcement agencies across the country to monitor if social distancing rules are being followed are causing security and privacy concerns.

Drones manufactured by China’s Da Jiang Innovations have gone to 43 law enforcement agencies in 22 states, Fox News reports.

But some experts say the drones may be doing more than providing feedback to local law enforcement agencies. They could be allowing the Chinese government into the country.

“Should people be concerned? Yes. Everyone should always be concerned,” Brett Velicovich, former Army intelligence worker and Delta Force operator, and author of “Drone Warrior,” told Fox News. “You can never trust China.”

Fox News reports the company denies claims its drones are being used to spy on Americans. It said users can prevent devices from transmitting data back to the company or cut off Internet connection completely.

But experts told Fox News, the company may not even know if the Chinese government is collecting data.

U.S. intelligence officials grounded drones before the coronavirus outbreak. In early February, the Interior Department issued a no-fly order many thought was aimed at China. The drone fleet was grounded following concerns they could be used for government and commercial espionage.

Interior officials told The Wall Street Journal that all of the department’s 800 drones had either been manufactured in China or made with Chinese parts.

Last year, the Department of Homeland Security sent an alert about how drones made by Chinese companies could pose security risks and that the data they gathered could be easily hacked or stolen. The announcement was paired with a video that warned drones pose multiple threats including their “potential use for terrorism, mass casualty incidents, interference with air traffic, as well as corporate espionage and invasions of privacy.”

