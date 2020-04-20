https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/493647-fauci-warns-protests-against-against-stay-at-home-orders-will

Anthony FauciAnthony FauciUS coronavirus death toll surpasses 40,000 Democrats gain new momentum in fight for Senate majority Trump says Fox, Chris Wallace ‘on a bad path’ after Pelosi appearance on network MORE, the top government official on infectious diseases, warned Monday that protests in opposition to governors’ stay-at-home orders meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus will “backfire” and further delay the reopening of the economy.

“Clearly this is something that is hurting from the standpoint of economics and the standpoint of things that have nothing to do with the virus, but unless we get the virus under control, the real recovery economically is not going to happen,” Fauci said on “Good Morning America.”

“So what you do if you jump the gun and go into a situation where you have a big spike, you’re going to set yourself back,” he said. “So as painful as it is to go by the careful guidelines of gradually phasing into a reopening, it’s going to backfire. That’s the problem.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force, pushed back on the protests after President Trump Donald John TrumpMnuchin says it was his idea to put Trump’s name on stimulus checks Trump says he will use Defense Production Act to increase swabs for testing Trump’s ex-deputy national security adviser denies being ‘Anonymous’ MORE signaled his support for those gathering by the hundreds in states across the country.

The president on Friday threw his support behind protesters in Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia who held demonstrations to oppose stay-at-home orders and other restrictions meant to curb the spread of the virus, calling to “liberate” those states. All three are run by Democratic governors.

In the days since, Trump has continued to approve of the protests even as they flout his own administration’s guidelines to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people and remain six feet apart from others.

“As far as protesters, you know, I see protesters for all sorts of things,” Trump said Sunday. “And I’m with everybody. I’m with everybody.”

Trump said he believes some governors have “gone too far,” even as others in the administration repeatedly urge Americans to heed the advice of their state and local leaders.

The president cited Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), a potential Democratic vice presidential candidate, and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), who recently signed stronger gun laws, as two leaders who he felt had done too much.

The administration last week rolled out guidance for reopening the economy over the course of three phases. The plan calls for governors to make the final decision on when to move to each phase based on the circumstances in their states or each county.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

