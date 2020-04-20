https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/finally-dr-birx-asked-latest-studies-show-coronavirus-numbers-similar-flu-sadly-dodges-question-video/

Stanford University researcher Dr. John Ioannidis recently presented his findings from a recent coronavirus study in Santa Clara, California.

The research project looked at 3,300 people in Santa Clara County in California. The Stanford study revealed that 2.5% to 4.2% of people tested for COVID-19 were positive for antibodies.

The data indicates that there are between 50 to 80-fold more infections in the general population than confirmed cases.

This was a huge development.

In describing his findings Dr. Ioannidis concluded that the coronavirus has an infection fatality rate that is in the same ballpark as seasonal influenza.

This confirms what we at The Gateway Pundit has been saying since March.

The WHO misled the global community by claiming the coronavirus mortality rate was 3.4%.

The latest information shows the virus mortality rate is closer to a seasonal flu.

On Monday Dr. Deborah Birx was finally questioned about the misleading numbers she and Dr. Fauci have been pushing on the American public.

Dr. Birx was asked about the California study that shows the coronavirus is more prevalent than the experts predicted.

Birx dodged the question.

