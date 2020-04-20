https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/five-freedom-protests-state-government-lockdowns-held-sunday-tennessee-washington-colorado-illinois-florida/

There were several more Freedom protests in five more states on Sunday.

Save America protests are planned across the country in the coming days.

On Sunday protests were held in Olympia, Washington, Tennessee, Springfield, Illinois; Denver Colorado and Florida.

Springfield, Illinois
https://twitter.com/ABC7Chicago/status/1252199164651417601

Olympia, Washington

Denver, Colorado

Tennessee

Florida

There are protests planned in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Delaware and Maine

In California on Monday!

In Missouri on Tuesday:

There are two rolling protests planned for Tuesday, April 21 in Missouri.

* Noon to 1:00 around the State Capitol in Jefferson City
* 3:30 to 4:30 around the St. Louis County Government Center in Clayton

