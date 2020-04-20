https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/five-freedom-protests-state-government-lockdowns-held-sunday-tennessee-washington-colorado-illinois-florida/

There were several more Freedom protests in five more states on Sunday.

Save America protests are planned across the country in the coming days.

On Sunday protests were held in Olympia, Washington, Tennessee, Springfield, Illinois; Denver Colorado and Florida.

Springfield, Illinois

https://twitter.com/ABC7Chicago/status/1252199164651417601

Olympia, Washington

State troopers estimate that today’s protest in Olympia drew 2,500 people. Few masks, minimal social distancing. A leader just likened attendees to the minutemen. The event was touted as being on the anniversary of the “shot heard round the world.”https://t.co/IBNmEjkqfP pic.twitter.com/Cpo6MwifPH — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) April 19, 2020

Denver, Colorado

WATCH: Cars and trucks flood the streets in Denver to protest state orders. pic.twitter.com/0zhUvvJVvx — The Hill (@thehill) April 19, 2020

Tennessee

Demonstrators gather throughout Tennessee to protest stay-at-home order https://t.co/mWJ7rakmn5 — Tennessean (@Tennessean) April 19, 2020

Florida

‘Residents protest coronavirus stay-at-home orders in 5 states’ (some wore masks) ‘Protests occurred in Colorado, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee and Washington’ Two weeks to repercussions. 😑https://t.co/N65WFBS6Ma — RynheartTheReluctant (@TheRynheart) April 20, 2020

There are protests planned in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Delaware and Maine

In California on Monday!

In Missouri on Tuesday:

There are two rolling protests planned for Tuesday, April 21 in Missouri. * Noon to 1:00 around the State Capitol in Jefferson City

* 3:30 to 4:30 around the St. Louis County Government Center in Clayton

