Obama’s ex CIA Chief, Mike Morell, was connected to the Trump – Russia collusion lie as early as August 2016. In late 2017, Morell still claimed the Trump-Russia fantasy was real.

In August 2016, Obama’s former CIA Chief Mike Morell was on the Charlie Rose show. During his interview Morell challenged candidate Trump to stand up to Russian President Putin. At the time this was ridiculous because there was no evidence for Morell’s remarks. Then Morell stated:

You know the single thing in my op-ed that got the most attention was, I said this guy has been recruited, an unwitting agent of the Federation. This guy’s been recruited. That’s why he’s taken the positions he’s taken.

Morell penned an Op-ed at the far left New York Times where he announced his support for Hillary Clinton. The far left Daily Beast described Morell’s Hillary endorsement as such:

Yet another former George W. Bush administration official has announced they will vote for Hillary Clinton this November. In a scathing New York Times op-ed, Michael J. Morell, a former intelligence briefer for President Bush and an acting CIA director under President Obama, called GOP nominee Donald Trump “a threat to our national security.” The real-estate mogul, Morell wrote, has repeatedly “undermined” security by calling for a ban on Muslim immigration to the U.S., and by taking “policy positions consistent with Russian, not American, interests.” The latter of which led to Morell’s most damaging conclusion: “In the intelligence business, we would say that Mr. Putin had recruited Mr. Trump as an unwitting agent of the Russian Federation.”

What Morell didn’t admit in his op-ed was that he was working for a Clinton related entity at the time:

Morell comes across as apolitical, evenhanded and well-credentialed on matters of national security. What the piece does not say is that he is a senior counselor at Beacon Global Strategies, a Washington consulting firm with connections to Hillary Clinton. Two of the firm’s founders were top aides to Clinton, including Philippe Reines. Leon Panetta, who led the Defense Department and, later, the C.I.A. under President Obama, is also with the firm. Morell didn’t mention the firm, or its ties to Clinton, in his piece. He simply said that he knew Clinton from working with her while she was secretary of state and he was a top official at the C.I.A. The Times identified him only by saying Morell was the acting director and deputy director of the C.I.A. from 2010 to 2013. It said nothing about the firm he joined after that.

By late 2017, Morell was back at it, suggesting that the US Intel community lacked imagination in understanding Russia’s actions in the 2016 campaign similar to their work before 9-11:

The Russian 2016 hacking, Morell told me, was in fact a U.S. “intelligence failure” in multiple ways. It was, he argued, at the least “a failure of imagination that’s not dissimilar to the failure of imagination that we had for 9/11,” with America’s spy agencies apparently unable to have conceived of social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter and electronic hacking of Gmail being used to attack the country’s election.

Today we know that the Russia collusion allegations made by Morell and the Intel community were total garbage. The corrupt Mueller team couldn’t even come up with a single connection between the Trump team and Russia.

The actions Russia supposedly took to alter the 2016 through Facebook and Twitter have been totally debunked. The case against Concord Management, the firm accused of purchasing ads and using bots to promote candidate Trump, has been dropped. This too was a total fabrication.

To date we don’t know who sent the DNC emails to Wikileaks. The firm Crowdstrike claimed it reviewed the DNC’s computers but the FBI never obtained servers or evidence to determine if Crowdstrike’s claims were accurate. There is much speculation that the DNC’s servers were never hacked.

From what we now know today, Mr. Morell was pushing a bogus Russia connection to President Trump. He was another Obama Deep State operative who pushed the bogus tale and one of the first to do so. It makes you wonder if Morell was in on it?

