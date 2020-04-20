https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/georgia-tennessee-announce-plans-lift-economic-lockdown-orders-georgia-gyms-salons-bowling-allies-reopen-end-week/

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Monday announced plans to reopen businesses in the state.

Georgia has had 733 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the year.

Kemp says gyms, salons, bowling allies will reopen by the end of the week and restaurants will be allowed to reopen next week.

Tennessee has had 152 coronavirus deaths this year.

The AJC reported:

Gov. Brian Kemp outlined plans Monday to allow some businesses shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic to reopen by the end of the week, as he starts to ease restrictions that have ravaged the state’s economy to stem the spread of the disease. The governor’s order will allow gyms, bowling alleys, salons and some other indoor facilities closed under his shelter in place order to resume operations by Friday if they comply with social distancing requirements and meet other safety standards. And restaurants, which were banned from in-person dining, will be allowed to reopen on April 27 if they meet guidelines his office will release later this week. Theaters will also be covered by those new standards. Bars and nightclubs will stay shuttered. “I don’t give a damn about politics now,” said Kemp, who said he’s more concerned about Georgians “going broke worried about whether they can feed their children and make the mortgage payment.”

And in Tennessee, one day after massive protests in Nashville, Governor Bill Lee announced Monday that the state’s Safer at Home order will expire April 30, and the state will begin reopening its economy.

Via News3:

Governor Bill Lee announced Monday that the state’s Safer at Home order will expire April 30, and the state will begin reopening its economy. Lee said most businesses in the state will be allowed to open May 1, but he stressed that protective measures must continue. “Social distancing must continue, but our economic shutdown cannot,” Lee said. “While I am not extending the safer at home order past the end of April, we are working directly with our major metropolitan areas to ensure they are in a position to reopen as soon and safely as possible. Social distancing works, and as we open up our economy, it will be more important than ever that we keep social distancing as lives and livelihoods depend on it.”

