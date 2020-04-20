https://www.theblaze.com/news/georgia-gov-brian-kemp-announces-some-businesses-can-reopen-friday

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) announced Monday that some businesses in the state will be able reopen from the coronavirus shelter-in-place order as early as Friday, with “specific restrictions” in place such as social distancing and sanitation measures.

What are the details?

During a press conference, Gov. Kemp cited the White House’s plan for “Opening Up America Again” and said Georgia’s businesses would be reopening incrementally in accordance with the Trump administration’s guidance now that the state has met the criteria for the first of three phases.

The governor discussed the measures his state has taken in mitigating the spread of COVID-19, praising the hard work and sacrifice of health care professionals and citizens before announcing the plan to “safely reopen sectors of our economy.”

Gyms, barber shops, hair salons, tattoo parlors and bowling alleys are on the list of businesses given the green light to reopen their doors as early as Friday. On Monday, movie theaters may also reopen and restaurants will be able to resume providing dine-in services.

For now, the governor said, bars, amusement parks, and concert venues will remain closed.

Gov. Kemp emphasized, “the entities that I am reopening are not reopening for ‘business as usual.’ Each of these entities will be subject to specific restrictions, including adherence to Minimum Basic Operations, social distancing, and regular sanitation.”

He explained, “Minimum Basic Operations includes, but is not limited to, screening workers for fever and respiratory illness, enhancing workplace sanitation, wearing masks and gloves if appropriate, separating workspaces by at least six feet, teleworking where at all possible, and implementing staggered shifts.”

ABC News reported that Gov. Kemp’s plan for reopening Georgia’s economy is “one of the most aggressive in the nation.”

