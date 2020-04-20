https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/government-sanctioned-suicide-study-finds-coming-economic-crisis-lead-831600-suicides-13-times-number-coronavirus-deaths/

As reported earlier Goldman Sachs updated its economic forecast earlier this week and we are looking at a man-made catastrophe!

The economic crash we are looking at is Biblical in proportions!

The US unemployment rate will rise to 15% from 3% due to the current economic shutdown in place across the country.

A study by Goldman Sachs in the paper this morning suggests unemployment will be soar to 15% from about 3% this quarter. That means from 27 million minimum to 67 million maximum will lose their jobs in the next three months.

This is a catastrophe! The pain, suffering and death will be immense from this man-made disaster!

According to this one study, at “1% increase in the annual unemployment rate, approximately 21 additional suicides per 100,000 of the population can be expected.” If that’s correct, each 1% increase in the unemployment rate in the U.S., with a 330 million population, will lead to 69,300 additional suicides.

Based on the current predictions, those 12 percentage points could lead to an estimated 831,600 US suicides.



Recently the so-called “experts” cut down the total number of expected COVID-19 deaths in the US to around 61,000.

That means we can expect more suicides than coronavirus deaths in the US in the months ahead and possibly as many as 13 times the number of coronavirus deaths.

