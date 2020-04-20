https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/government-sanctioned-suicide-study-finds-coming-economic-crisis-lead-831600-suicides-13-times-number-coronavirus-deaths/
As reported earlier Goldman Sachs updated its economic forecast earlier this week and we are looking at a man-made catastrophe!
The economic crash we are looking at is Biblical in proportions!
The US unemployment rate will rise to 15% from 3% due to the current economic shutdown in place across the country.
A study by Goldman Sachs in the paper this morning suggests unemployment will be soar to 15% from about 3% this quarter. That means from 27 million minimum to 67 million maximum will lose their jobs in the next three months.
This is a catastrophe! The pain, suffering and death will be immense from this man-made disaster!
According to this one study, at “1% increase in the annual unemployment rate, approximately 21 additional suicides per 100,000 of the population can be expected.” If that’s correct, each 1% increase in the unemployment rate in the U.S., with a 330 million population, will lead to 69,300 additional suicides.
Based on the current predictions, those 12 percentage points could lead to an estimated 831,600 US suicides.
Recently the so-called “experts” cut down the total number of expected COVID-19 deaths in the US to around 61,000.