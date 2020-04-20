http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/-Mj22o46Zd0/

EX-NFL star Rob Gronkowski has teased a shock return to football to team up with Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The former tight end made the suggestion on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday.

2

Gronkowski’s announcement came on MondayCredit: AP:Associated Press

Co-host Mark Conseulos, Kelly’s husband, mentioned that the ex-player is a Tampa fan and asked the star if there is a possibility for him to play with Tom Brady.

Gronkowski said: “When you take a year off it’s incredible the way your body is supposed to feel…

“What I’ve learned about retirement, there are opportunities to un-retire.

“There have been many opportunities to go back and play. I’ve been blessed to have those opportunities.

2

The former teammates may reuniteCredit: Getty Images – Getty

“We got to take it one day at a time. There is always a possibility.”

Gronk initially rose to fame during his nine-season stint at the New England Patriots from 2010 to 2018.

He played for the outfit up until his retirement in 2019.

The 30-year-old won three Super Bowl titles with QB Brady.

However, when the Buc’s general manager was asked about the possibility of the players reuniting earlier this month, he told ESPN: “Well he’s doing a pretty good job in Wrestlemania right now. I have no idea if he’d want to play.”

Last month, Brady signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

SLAM DUNK Watch UFC star Francis Ngannou pick up 7ft 1inch NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal Pictured DEV-IL IN DISGUISE Sonya Deville reveals ‘centerfold’ model dream in sexy Insta post Pictured OH SHIRT! Man Utd 2020-21 home kit leaked online by Barcelona in huge Pro Evo gaffe JOR DROP Chicago Bulls were ‘travelling cocaine circus’ before Michael Jordan joined team SPEEDY PEATY Olympian Adam Peaty to become dad after just two dates with Tinder girlfriend Pictured COME-BACK KID Danny Drinkwater hints at ‘dark times’ he shows off incredible back tattoo

The six-time Super Bowl champ spent the first 20 years of his career with the New England Patriots.

His new deal is worth $30 million per season.

“Excited, humble and hungry … If there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that,” Brady wrote in an Instagram post announcing his move.

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

