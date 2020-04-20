https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/harvard-study-may-need-social-distance-2022/

Forecasting resurgences of the coronavirus, a new Harvard study concludes that social-distancing measures will likely need to re-applied periodically until 2022.

The research team at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health created a series of modeled projections of virus transmission rates, according to a report by Study Finds on the research results, which were published by the journal Science.

The researchers concluded that while current social-distancing measures should suppress most critical cases and prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed, infections likely will rise once the restrictions are lifted.

However, the researchers, led by Harvard research fellow Stephen Kissler, acknowledged that an effective vaccine or drug treatment can change their predictions for the better.

“Our goal in modeling such policies is not to endorse them but to identify likely trajectories of the epidemic under alternative approaches,” the researchers state.

The Harvard team believes the key factor is how much viral immunity wanes from season to season and year to year.

In any case, the models show virus cases spiking with the removal of social-distancing measures, particularly in fall and winter.

One model forecast the virus staying active into 2025.

“The total incidence of COVID-19 illness over the next five years will depend critically upon whether or not it enters into regular circulation after the initial pandemic wave, which in turn depends primarily upon the duration of immunity that SARS-CoV-2 infection imparts,” the researchers write.

President Trump over the weekend backed protesters demanding Democratic governors loosen stay-at-home orders and allow them to go back to work.

“Some governors have gone too far. Some of the things that happened are maybe not so appropriate,” Trump told reporters Sunday. “I think, in the end, it’s not going to matter because we’re starting to open up our states. And I think they’re going to open up very well.”

Meanwhile, his top medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC News on Monday that the protests could lead to a new rise in infections, delaying the reopening of the economy.

“Clearly this is something that is hurting from the standpoint of economics and the standpoint of things that have nothing to do with the virus,” Fauci said. “But unless we get the virus under control, the real recovery, economically, is not going to happen.”

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway defended the protesters in an interview Monday with Fox News while urging Americans to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“We have tens of millions of Americans right now staring at May bills,” Conway said. “They’re saying, I want to get back to work. The governors have the last word on that. Many of them are working on that, but some have been more concerned about, I think, controlling the populations than protecting them and the president is just making that clear.”

