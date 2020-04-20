https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/493717-heres-when-all-50-states-plan-to-reopen-after-coronavirus-restrictions

Governors are beginning to announce timelines for relaxing strict measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus. Many states are dropping stay-at-home orders beginning May 1, while several states have not yet announced an end to restrictions.

At the federal level, President TrumpDonald John TrumpMnuchin says it was his idea to put Trump’s name on stimulus checks Trump says he will use Defense Production Act to increase swabs for testing Trump’s ex-deputy national security adviser denies being ‘Anonymous’ MORE last week issued guidelines “that will allow governors to take a phased and deliberate approach to reopening their individual states.”

“Governors will be empowered to tailor an approach that meets the diverse circumstances of their own states,” Trump said. “And some states will be able to open up sooner than others.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Health officials are warning states not to reopen businesses or allow large gatherings too quickly, for fear of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. But governors are under pressure to stimulate local economies that have been hit hard by closures. Many states plan a phased approach to reopening in an effort to balance priorities.

Here are the reopening timelines announced so far by all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Alabama

Alabama’s stay-at-home order expires April 30. Gov. Kay Ivey (R) plans to follow state task force recommendations, which include first allowing small retailers, restaurants and other businesses to reopen with protective measures in place.

Schools are closed for the rest of the school year.

Alaska

Alaska’s stay-at-home order is set to expire April 21. Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) announced April 15 that nonessential medical procedures could restart May 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

K-12 schools are closed for the rest of the school year.

Arizona

Arizona’s stay-at-home order expires April 30. Gov. Doug Ducey (R) says he’s “working with industry and business leaders on a plan for economic recovery.” K-12 schools are closed for the rest of the school year.

Arkansas

Arkansas does not have a stay-at-home order. On April 18, Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) launched an economic recovery task force and said he hopes to begin to ease restrictions in the state on May 4.

Public schools are closed in the state for the rest of the school year.

California

There is no set end date for California’s stay-at-home order. Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin Christopher NewsomGovernors push back against White House on protests, testing claims Newsom tells protestors he won’t be swayed by politics Newsom: California has over 15K hotel rooms for homeless during pandemic MORE (D) has joined a multistate task force, along with Oregon and Washington, to discuss reopening. He warned that some restrictions, such as masks in restaurants and bans against large gatherings, will stay in place through the summer. Schools are closed through the rest of the school year.

Colorado

The state’s stay-at-home order is set to expire April 26. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Jared Schutz PolisPence travels out West to address Air Force Academy graduates Rural areas with vacation homes more susceptible to coronavirus outbreaks Colorado Democrat: Shipment of ventilators to her state seems like favor to Gardner MORE (D) has said social distancing measures will remain in place until “scientists are able to deliver a truly effective clinical treatment” for COVID-19. Business and school closures are set to expire April 30.

Today I discussed the key indicators that are guiding our process for ongoing updates to social distancing policies in Colorado & outlined the three stages for the state’s response to COVID-19. ➡️ Read More: https://t.co/U7SOiW3xWK

➡️ Full Presentation: https://t.co/IIPNeJQtex pic.twitter.com/W7Jd6fgbmF — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) April 15, 2020

Connecticut

ADVERTISEMENT

Connecticut’s stay-at-home order expires May 20. Gov. Ned Lamont (D) has set up an advisory board to decide how to reopen the state. Connecticut is allied with Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island in a multistate effort to coordinate reopening.

Delaware

Delaware’s stay-at-home order lasts until May 15. Gov. John Carney John Charles CarneyRhode Island orders employers to require masks for all workers Overnight Health Care: Trump fires back at critics during briefing | Trump claims he has authority on when to reopen states | Governors form groups to discuss plans | Fauci offers support to Trump | House delays return 12 governors press Trump for special ObamaCare enrollment period amid coronavirus pandemic MORE (D) has said the state is far from ready to reopen for business. Schools will be closed through the rest of the school year.

“But the overall message that we’re opening up as if it’s tomorrow for me is the wrong message here in Delaware,’’ Carney told local public radio station WHYY. “I’m still saying, stay at home. Stay safe. We’re still not out of this. We still have not peaked and we will do everything we can to open when the conditions are right.”

District of Columbia

The city’s stay-at-home order expires May 15. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) extended school closures for the remainder of the school year.

Florida

ADVERTISEMENT

Florida’s stay-at-home order is set to expire April 30. Gov. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisHundreds swarm Florida beaches following reopening amid pandemic DeSantis announces K-12 schools will be closed for rest of school year in Fla. Overnight Health Care: White House says US has enough tests for phase one | Trump defends protesters challenging social distancing | Hospitals fear being shortchanged on virus funding MORE (R) is assembling a task force to discuss safely reopening the state. Beaches reopened for “essential activities” in parts of the state on April 17.

After saying he might reopen schools before the end of the school year, DeSantis said April 18 that K-12 schools would be closed for the rest of the school year.

Georgia

Georgia’s stay-at-home order is set to expire April 30. Gov. Brian Kemp (R) announced Monday he would allow some businesses, including gyms and hair salons, to reopen and elective surgeries to resume beginning April 24. Schools are closed in the state through the rest of the school year.

Hawaii

Hawaii’s stay-at-home order is set to expire April 30. Gov. David Ige (D) has said he’s taking a “phased-in” approach to reopening the state for business. Schools are closed through the rest of the school year.

Idaho

ADVERTISEMENT

Idaho’s stay-at-home order is set to expire April 30. Gov. Brad Little (R) extended the order despite opposition within his own party. He has said some nonessential businesses can reopen on May 1, so long as they “prepare operational plans” that include limits on the number of people in a business at a time.

Illinois

Illinois’s stay-at-home order is set to expire April 30. Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) is coordinating reopening the state with the governors of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin. Schools are closed for the rest of the school year.

Indiana

Indiana’s stay-at-home order expires April 30. Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) has warned not all restrictions will be dropped on May 1 but said that “we are thinking early May” for starting to ease some rules. Schools are closed through the rest of the school year.

Iowa

Iowa has the “equivalent” of a stay-at-home order until April 30. Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) has mandated through a State Public Health Emergency Declaration that all nonessential businesses remain closed until then. Schools are closed through the rest of the school year.

Kansas

Kansas’s stay-at-home order is set to expire May 3. Gov. Laura Kelly (D) said she’s working on a plan to reopen the state. Schools are closed through the rest of the school year.

Kentucky

Kentucky’s “Healthy at Home” order has no set end date. Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said he plans to follow federal benchmarks for reopening.

Louisiana

Louisiana’s stay-at-home order is set to expire April 30. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) said April 17 that the state is “not where we need to be” to reopen, but he expects to be closer by May 1. Schools are closed for the rest of the school year.

Maine

Maine’s stay-at-home order is set to expire April 30. Gov. Janet Mills (D) said she is planning a “phased-in” reopening, “tailored to the demographics and various economic sectors of our state.”

Maryland

Maryland does not have an end date for its stay-at-home order or its executive order to wear face coverings in any retail business or on public transportation. Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has promised a “gradual rollout” of any plan to reopen. Schools are closed until May 15.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts is under a stay-at-home order until May 4. Schools are also closed until then.

Michigan

Michigan’s stay-at-home order expires April 30. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) has said she hopes to take some “steps forward” to reopen the state starting May 1.

“I do hope to have some relaxing come May 1, but it’s two weeks away and the information and the data and our ability to test is changing so rapidly it’s hard to tell precisely where we’ll be in a week from now much less two,” Whitmer told “Good Morning America” on April 17.

She also warned that large group protests of her stay-at-home order could lead to extending her order. Michigan and several other states over the weekend saw small groups protesting that stay-at-home orders infringe on personal rights.

Schools are closed through the rest of the school year.

Minnesota

Minnesota’s stay-at-home order expires May 4. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Timothy (Tim) James WalzInslee accuses Trump of ‘fomenting domestic rebellion’ Trump appears to back those protesting social distancing measures Midwest governors announce partnership to coordinate reopening economies MORE (D) allowed some recreational activities, including golfing, boating, fishing, hunting and hiking, to restart on April 18. The state’s public schools are also closed until May 4.

Mississippi

Mississippi’s stay-at-home order expires April 27. Gov. Tate Reeves (R) indicated he plans to begin allowing businesses to reopen on that date. However, schools are closed through the rest of the school year.

“We can’t wait until there’s a cure to this,” Reeves told Fox News on April 19. “We can’t wait until every single person can get tested every single day to open up our economy. We have serious mental health issues going on in this country right now. And we also have a serious economic crisis going on in this country right now.”

Missouri

Missouri’s stay-at-home order is set to expire May 3. Gov. Mike Parson (R) has said Missouri’s “reopening efforts will be careful, deliberate, and done in phases,” and that some local municipalities may leave restrictions in place longer than those at the state level. Schools are closed through the rest of the school year.

Montana

Montana’s stay-at-home order expires April 24. Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockDemocrats gain new momentum in fight for Senate majority Senate battle hinges on four races The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Warren becomes latest 2020 rival to back Biden MORE (D) has also extended school closures until that date. He plans a “phased reopening.”

Nebraska

Nebraska does not have a stay-at-home order. Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) has said social distancing measures and closures of restaurants and other businesses will remain in place through April. Schools are closed through the rest of the school year.

Nevada

Nevada’s stay-at-home order ends April 30. Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) has said he will announce a plan to reopen the state “soon.”

Today, I had a briefing with my team of medical and emergency response experts. We’re reviewing the recommendations from the White House and making considerations for our state-specific re-opening plan. I look forward to presenting these updates to Nevadans soon. pic.twitter.com/N7LnFR6gEJ — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) April 18, 2020

New Hampshire

New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order expires May 4. Gov. Chris Sununu (R) has said the state is “not anywhere near” fully reopening. Schools are closed in the state for the rest of the school year.

New Jersey

New Jersey’s stay-at-home order does not have an end date. Gov. Phil Murphy (D) has said “there will be blood on our hands” if the order is lifted too soon. Schools in the state are closed until May 15.

New Mexico

New Mexico’s stay-at-home order ends April 30. Schools are closed for the rest of the school year. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Michelle Lynn Lujan GrishamHere are the states with schools closed for rest of academic year 12 governors press Trump for special ObamaCare enrollment period amid coronavirus pandemic New Mexico governor says state faces ‘unique challenges’ responding to COVID-19 in Native American communities MORE (D) has called for “a thoughtful, staged and flexible reopening” of the state.

New York

New York’s stay-at-home order lasts until May 15. Schools are also closed until then.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoTrump says he will use Defense Production Act to increase swabs for testing Trump shows video of Cuomo praising government efforts: ‘They left out the good part’ Bipartisan senators propose 0B rescue fund for states MORE (D) has said it’s time to “start opening the valve slowly and carefully” and that upstate New York may reopen more quickly than New York City. NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioDe Blasio cancels all nonessential city-permitted events through May The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Will Trump’s plan to reopen the economy work? Creating a more resilient nation in times of crisis MORE (D) has closed schools through the rest of the school year and cancelled nonessential events through June.

North Carolina

North Carolina’s stay-at-home order expires April 29. Gov. Roy Cooper (D) has said he does not plan “to lift the restrictions all at once.” Schools are closed until May 15.

North Dakota

North Dakota does not have a stay-at-home order. However, nonessential businesses are closed in the state through April 30. Gov. Doug Burgum (R) plans to partially reopen the state on May 1. Schools are closed “until further notice” but school facilities are allowed to reopen for some activities in May.

Ohio

Ohio’s stay-at-home order will expire May 1. Gov. Mike DeWine (R) says the state will begin to “open back up” on that date with a “phased-in” approach. As of Monday, schools are closed through the rest of the academic year.

I am an optimist and am confident that Ohioans will also live up to the challenge of doing things differently as we open back up beginning on May 1st. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 16, 2020

Oklahoma

Oklahoma has a “safer-at-home” order, which recommends people over age 65 stay home, until May 6. Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) indicated he hopes the state can begin reopening May 1 if the “downward” trend in cases continues. He allowed previously suspended elective surgeries to resume as of April 24. Schools are closed for the rest of the academic year.

Oregon

Oregon’s stay-at-home order does not have an end date yet. Many businesses are also closed indefinitely. Gov. Kate Brown (D) plans a “smart and deliberate” reopening for the state. Schools are closed for the rest of the school year.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s stay-at-home order expires May 8. Gov. Tom Wolf (D) has said he plans to ease restrictions starting then on construction, curbside alcohol pickup and vehicle sales.

“I want to caution that we will not be resuming operations as they were in February,” Wolf said April 20. “We’re going to continue to take precautions that limit our physical contact with others, and we will closely monitor this to see if it can be done safely.”

Schools are closed the rest of the school year.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island’s stay-at-home order expires May 8. Gov. Gina Raimondo (D) plans to reopen “industry by industry in phases.” Schools are closed until the end of April.

South Carolina

South Carolina’s “state of emergency” order closing all nonessential businesses expires April 27. All South Carolina public schools are closed through April 30. However, Gov. Henry McMaster (R) is allowing some public beaches and retail stores, including department stores and bookstores, to reopen starting April 20. Public schools are closed through April 30.

South Dakota

South Dakota does not have a stay-at-home order. Gov. Kristi Noem Kristi Lynn NoemCoronavirus watch: South Dakota sees daily surge in case numbers during April The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: Rep. Debbie Dingell’s diamond analogy; Cuomo says Trump isn’t a king The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump rips critics at testy press conference MORE (R) says social distancing efforts have worked to “flatten the curve” in the state, saying the one “hot spot” was the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls. Schools are closed in the state through the rest of the year.

Tennessee

Tennessee’s stay-at-home order expires until April 30. Gov. Bill Lee (R) has established an economic recovery group to discuss reopening the state to business, emphasizing that more testing is needed first. He has asked that all public schools remain closed for the rest of the school year, although each individual district has to adopt his recommendation.

This morning, I spoke with @VP and our nation’s governors regarding expanded testing capacity & Tennessee’s aggressive push to test outside of traditional COVID-19 symptoms. Ramping up our testing & health care capacity is a critical step to get Tennesseans back to work safely. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) April 20, 2020

Texas

Texas’s stay-at-home order ends April 30. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced on April 17 that state parks would reopen on April 20 and some stores could start offering “retail to go” starting April 24. He said face coverings would still be required.

State schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year.

Utah

Utah’s equivalent of a stay-at-home order expires May 1. Gov. Gary Herbert (R) has said he hopes to reopen the state in three phases starting at the beginning of May. He said he hopes to reopen sit-down dining and gyms and allow elective surgeries starting on May 1. Herbert’s phased plan indicates some “stabilization” efforts that will likely include some ongoing social distancing continuing through September. Schools are closed through the rest of the school year.

We first started meeting on this issue on March 2, says @GovHerbert. We are still in an urgent phase of response, which has meant social distancing, increased testing, and public health orders limiting certain activities. But good things are happening. pic.twitter.com/b1iDWRN4Qg — Utah COVID-19 Community Task Force (@UtahCoronavirus) April 17, 2020

Vermont

Vermont’s stay-at-home order ends May 15. Schools are closed through the rest of the academic year.

Gov. Phil Scott (R) announced April 17 that some “low contact” businesses would be allowed to begin reopening with a two-person staff beginning April 20.

Virginia

Virginia’s stay-at-home order expires June 10. All K-12 schools are closed through the rest of the school year. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) extended his order closing essential businesses through May 8.

Washington

Washington’s stay-at-home order expires May 4. Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeFormer Inslee staffers pitch climate plan to Biden, Congress Governors push back against White House on protests, testing claims The scapegoater-in-chief is at it again — and again MORE (D) has said he may extend it. He has said the state is “not close” to reopening.

Washington schools are closed for the rest of the school year.

West Virginia

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) has not indicated an end date for his stay-at-home order. Schools and businesses remain closed until at least April 30. He said April 15 that he has begun conversations about “transitioning into the next phase” of the state’s fight against the coronavirus.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order expires May 26. Gov. Tony Evers (D) has closed K-12 schools for the rest of the school year.

Wyoming

Wyoming does not have a stay-at-home order. However, Gov. Mark Gordon (R) has used orders to prohibit gatherings of 10 or more people and close schools and businesses like restaurants. Those orders end April 30.

-Updated 4:20 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

