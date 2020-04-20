https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hassan-rouhani-sanctions-oil-pandemic/2020/04/20/id/963765

American oil sanctions against Iran are “inhumane” because they are hurting the country’s ability to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

“In these difficult conditions, American pressure on the people of Iran is more inhumane than at any other time and the continuation of it is a barbaric crime against a great people and against all human principles and international regulations,” Rouhani told Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte during a phone call.

The United States pulled out of the nuclear deal with Iran in 2018, after President Donald Trump said the country was not living up to its promise to stop developing nuclear weapons. He later reimposed oil sanctions against the country.

According to Rouhani, those sanctions have caused great financial harm to Iran. Since the pandemic began, Iran has had 83,505 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 5,209 deaths.

Britain, France and Germany have all sent medical supplies to Iran. The items were sent to the Middle Eastern country under a trade mechanism called Instex, which allows countries to send humanitarian supplies to Iran as a way of keeping the country committed to its nuclear pact.

But Iran said aid has not been enough.

“The financial mechanism designed by Europe, unfortunately, has not been able to take a noticeable and effective step and play a role,” Rouhani said.

