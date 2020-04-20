https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/begun-reopening-u-s-economy-now-way/

President Trump long has said a total shutdown of the American economy to battle the coronavirus pandemic is not feasible over the long term.

He should know, having signed a $2.2 trillion spending package to mitigate the impact.

So he’s outlined steps that states can take to balance the interests of health and the economy as the number of cases decline.

TRENDING: Nearly every national women’s group that condemned Kavanaugh remains silent on Biden allegation

Trump told governors Thursday: “A national shutdown is not a sustainable long-term solution to preserve the health of our citizens. We must also preserve the health and functioning of our economy over the long haul. You can’t do one without the other.”

He said that once it’s confirmed that cases are declining, states should set up testing sites, trace individuals who test positive, identify those who are infected but not symptomatic, and get back to business.

The Texas Tribune reports Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to restart the Texas economy began Monday with the reopening of most of the state’s parks. Other business-related moves are planned later this week.

In parks, social distancing rules still apply, but people can now return.

Over the weekend, citizens gathering at several state capitols to protest stringent stay-at-home measures by Democratic governors, demanding they be allowed to return to work.

Liberty Counsel, which has defended churches punished for employing creative ways to gather, is calling for Sunday, May 3, to be “ReOpen Church Sunday.”

Congregations should be allowed to meet, restricted only by appropriate measures to spread infection, said Liberty Counsel’s founder and chairman, Mat Staver.

“The lockdowns have closed churches at a time of greatest need, and they must reopen to meet the burgeoning needs of the community,” he said. “Churches are now more essential to than ever to bring comfort, hope, and help to the people they serve Each church is different and each one must assess when and how best to reopen.”

Trump defended the protesters, telling reporters Sunday that some governors “have gone too far” with their restrictions.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said some governors are “more concerned about controlling the populations than protecting them.”

“In Michigan, you can basically smoke your grass but not cut your grass,” she said, referring to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s declaration of lawn services as nonessential while allowing cannabis retailers to remain open.

“This makes no sense to many people.”

The World Health Organization, which Trump has criticized for defending China’s handling of the pandemic, said nations that are beginning to ease restrictions should be careful.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhonom Ghedbreyesus said: “We want to reemphasize that easing restrictions is not the end of the epidemic in any country. So-called lockdowns can help to take the heat out of a country’s epidemic, but they cannot end it alone. Countries must now ensure they can detect, test, isolate and care for every case and trace every contact.”

Some European nations are beginning to reopen schools and businesses.

In Paris, police fired tear gas at protesters frustrated with restrictions.

CNN reported Florida has allowed the reopening of some beaches, and South Carolina also is planning beach openings.

The University of Washington coronavirus model often cited by the White House indicates some states with a low number of cases could begin lifting measures beginning May 4.

The states include Vermont, West Virginia, Montana and Hawaii.

However, according to the model, states such as Iowa, North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Utah, Arkansas and Oklahoma may need to wait until late June or early July.

Officials in 31 states have recommended public schools stay closed through the end of the school year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

