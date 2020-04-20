http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/iyPW0CEuWZQ/

The Joe Biden campaign held a virtual town hall on Sunday, and various members of the Broadway theater industry joined campaign senior adviser Symone Sanders in taking turns pillorying President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sanders, in particular, railed against Trump.

“The president is standing in the White House and at one point in time told folks that the states need to figure it out on their own,” she said, pushing a popular myth on the left.

“Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves,” Trump told governors during a March conference call. “We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves. Point of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself.”

Several writers at the New York Times pushed a partial, misleading quote that led to the myth.

“That is not the type of leadership that we deserve,” Sanders declared. “The president should be the president of everyone.”

Sanders said the “crisis is a crisis of both confidence and competence.”

“Do the American people believe that the president and the folks around him have the competence and are competent enough, have the ability to carry out the task at hand?” she said.

“Thank the Lord for Dr. Fauci, and as Joe Biden has said, the president needs to just shut up and let the scientists lead; let them speak,” Sanders said.

Letting out a giant sigh, Sanders added, “It did not have to be this way,” and said Trump is more interested in his poll numbers than leading.

Sighing again, she said, “I pray for the president.”

The Biden livestream never reached 600 simultaneous viewers.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter and like him on Facebook.

