https://www.theblaze.com/news/kanye-west-chick-fil-a-partner-with-dream-center-to-provide-meals

Rapper Kanye West and Chick-fil-A have partnered with the Los Angeles Dream Center, which has served at least 300,000 meals to the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dream Center is a Christian nonprofit organization based in Los Angeles and founded in 1994.

What are the details?

In a statement to Fox News, Dream Center co-founder Matthew Barnett said, “Every morning I wake up and stand in the parking lot with our dedicated staff, I am blown away that day after day, week after week, there is enough food to provide to folks that need it.”

“The Los Angeles Dream Center has transformed into the Grand Central Station of food distribution and other basic essentials,” he added. “I’m so grateful that our team has stayed healthy, and that we’ve found a safe way to meet the urgent needs within our community. I can’t say thank you enough to the various donors who’ve made this a reality. This is what a neighborhood, a community, and a church should always look like.”

The outlet reported that the center has also provided at least 11,000 meals per day in the Los Angeles Unified School District since the schools shut down on March 13.

Barnett added that the 300,000 meals have been a “miracle of biblical proportions.”

Barnett said that West’s generosity has enabled the organization to expand its meal delivery service to include shut-in senior citizens. Chick-fil-A has also been donating sandwiches daily.

What else?

According to a Friday press release from the Missions Box, the center is open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. local time.

“[The center has] implemented a drive-thru process to safely and quickly move families in and out of the campus,” the release pointed out. “For those who are simply walking in, it is a pick-up-and-go system, with limited contact. Through the Dream Center’s mobile food banks, food is also being delivered to 20 different outreach sites within a 19-mile radius of the Dream Center that includes communities in Watts and Skid Row. They are also serving the city’s elderly population by delivering care packages with food and other resources to residences and senior living homes in Echo Park.”

The organization is continuing to accept food and financial donations to keep helping local citizens during this grievous time of need.

In March, Barnett marveled over the number of people who were donating food to the organization at the time.

“We have people showing up bringing loaves of bread, pasta, canned foods, milk, pinto beans,” Barnett said. “It’s incredible.”

“Compassion is coming from places we’ve never seen before,” he said. “Typically, we get a lot of church support, but churches are going through their own personal armageddons right now. They are struggling to survive, like all of us are. Our support is coming more from the local Los Angeles community and strange places I never would expect.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

