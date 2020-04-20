https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/kellyanne-conway-slams-governor-physically-distanced-common-sense-says-michigan-can-smoke-grass-not-cut-grass/

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway took some serious swipes at Democrat Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer during an interview on Monday.

She added that people protesting the lockdowns should make sure they are practicing social distancing by wearing masks and staying six feet apart.

LISTEN: @KellyannePolls comments on expectations of reopening the economy amid nationwide protests of state-issued stay-at-home orders #nine2noon pic.twitter.com/TNJx3qJekJ — America’s Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) April 20, 2020

“We need physical distancing of six feet, wear that face covering, that mask,” Conway said on Fox News’s America’s Newsroom.

The Fox News host interrupted to say that in photos, some protesters are clearly not following the social distancing guidelines.

Conway responded by saying that some of these governors have “physically distanced from common sense,” bringing up Whitmer, and adding that some state leaders had been “more concerned about controlling the population than protecting them.”

Taking aim at Whitmer, Conway noted that in Michigan you can “smoke your grass, but not cut your grass,” referencing the fact that marijuana dispensaries remain open while gardening services are not.

Governor Whitmer sparked outrage when she said that she may retaliate for the protest against her orders by expanding them.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow last week, Governor Whitmer said that the protest was “irresponsible” and that “we might have to actually think about extending stay-at-home orders, which is supposedly what they were protesting.”

“When you see a, you know, a political rally — that’s what it was yesterday — a political rally like that, where people aren’t wearing masks, and they’re in close quarters, and they’re touching one another, you know that that’s precisely what makes this kind of a disease drag out and expose more people,” Whitmer said.

