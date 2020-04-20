https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/koch-americans-for-prosperity-healthcare/2020/04/20/id/963668

Americans for Prosperity, an advocacy group funded by Charles Koch, will spend millions of dollars to lobby for changes to the nation’s healthcare system as the coronavirus continues to ravage the United States.

“The COVID-19 crisis has exposed a tragic reality — America’s healthcare system actually stands in the way of doctors, nurses, and medical researchers helping people,” AFP President Tim Phillips said, according to The Hill.

“It’s why the vast majority of Americans share our conviction that it is critical to empower medical professionals and innovators with the flexibility to get people the care they need. The current discussion on healthcare misses the point. Medicare for All and similar proposals only double down on the failures of a system that ties the hands of patients and caregivers. They don’t fix the problems that this crisis has revealed.”

Among the changes AFP wants to see implemented are easier access to telehealth services and fewer restrictions by the FDA regarding testing for, treating, and preventing disease. The group’s effort will include advertising, lobbying, and engaging its members.

“America should take a different approach — one that removes barriers to innovation in our healthcare system and empowers healthcare professionals to save more lives,” Phillips said.

An increased number of Americans are using telehealth services to hold virtual visits with doctors because of the coronavirus crisis, but some hurdles around cost, long wait times, and more remain.

