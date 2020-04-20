https://www.theepochtimes.com/live-updates-on-reopening-america-pennsylvania-extends-stay-at-home-order-to-may-8_3319391.html

People run on the beach on April 17, 2020 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Monday that the state’s stay-at-home order will be extended to at least May 8.

Wolf said curbside pick up at some state-owned liquor stores is allowed starting from Monday morning, and limited construction will be allowed statewide with strict social distancing beginning May 8.

He will sign a law allowing online auto sales late Monday.

“We are taking small steps toward a degree of normalcy,” Wolf said.

Texas State Parks Reopen for Day-use

Texas will start to reopen its state parks for day-use with new restrictions starting from Monday.

All visitors are required to wear face coverings and maintain a 6-foot distance from individuals outside of their party.

Any gathering with over five people is prohibited, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) announced.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...