https://www.theepochtimes.com/live-updates-on-reopening-america-pennsylvania-extends-stay-at-home-order-to-may-8_3319391.html

People run on the beach on April 17, 2020 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Monday that the state’s stay-at-home order will be extended to at least May 8.

Wolf said curbside pick up at some state-owned liquor stores is allowed starting from Monday morning, and limited construction will be allowed statewide with strict social distancing beginning May 8.

He will sign a law allowing online auto sales late Monday.

“We are taking small steps toward a degree of normalcy,” Wolf said.

Texas State Parks Reopen for Day-use

Texas will start to reopen its state parks for day-use with new restrictions starting from Monday.

All visitors are required to wear face coverings and maintain a 6-foot distance from individuals outside of their party.

Any gathering with over five people is prohibited, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) announced.