https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/major-media-columnist-packed-beaches-will-thin-ranks-trump-supporters/

A columnist for a major U.S. newspaper is coming under severe fire after saying crowded beaches in Florida “should work nicely to thin the ranks” of supporters of President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, both of whom are Republican.

“Packed beaches should work nicely to thin the ranks of Trump/DeSantis/Gimenez supporters in #Florida who value money over health,” Fabiola Santiago of the Miami Herald wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Her comment came in the wake of the decision by the governor to allow local municipalities to open beaches so people could walk and exercise during the coronavirus pandemic. The city of Jacksonville, Florida, is one city that has opened its beaches at certain times of day, with restrictions including no beach chairs.

TRENDING: As Big Brother expands, government drones now tracking Americans’ body temps without permission

But Santiago’s suggestion of thinning the ranks of Trump supporters has many saying the columnist is promoting death for Republicans.

“This is just unadulterated hate,” said radio talk-show host Rush Limbaugh on his national broadcast Monday. “We don’t get to joke about you people dying. If that happens, they come after us.”

“This is who they are,” he continued. “She will never be called a hate-monger.”

“I don’t even think she’s gonna be reprimanded … Nothing’s gonna happen to her. Maybe she’ll have to go to the beach and stand next to a Trump supporter.”

Do you support the decision to reopen beaches? 91% (40 Votes) 9% (4 Votes)

The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr, reacted to Santiago’s comment, saying: “This tweet from a Miami Herald columnist tells you all you need to know about her, and based on their hiring choices, likely everything you need to know about the Miami Herald as well. Their flagrant bias continues to go on unchecked. Disgusting.”

This tweet from a Miami Herald columnist tells you all you need to know about her, and based on their hiring choices, likely everything you need to know about the Miami Herald as well. Their flagrant bias continues to go on unchecked. Disgusting. https://t.co/FOmn5zxnaK — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 19, 2020

The heavy criticism prompted Santiago to delete her original message, and she posted this follow-up:

“I deleted the tweet commenting on people at the beach because it didn’t accurately convey my sentiment and I want to apologize for the phrase I used that offended many people,” she said. “Regardless of political differences, I would never wish any harm on anyone.

“In fact, my intent was to sound an alarm about prematurely opening up the country and the state. I was trying to open eyes, minds and save lives, not create a controversy about me instead of the issue, which merits discussion.”

THREAD: I deleted the tweet commenting on people at the beach because it didn’t accurately convey my sentiment and I want to apologize for the phrase I used that offended many people. Regardless of political differences, I would never wish any harm on anyone. 1/2 — Fabiola Santiago (@fabiolasantiago) April 20, 2020

In fact, my intent was to sound an alarm about prematurely opening up the country and the state. I was trying to open eyes, minds and save lives, not create a controversy about me instead of the issue, which merits discussion. #StayHome #BeSafe #practicesocialdistancing — Fabiola Santiago (@fabiolasantiago) April 20, 2020

Santiago did not address other areas where people are allowed to congregate.

The Democratic governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have all decided to reopen boatyards marinas under social distancing rules.

And Central Park in Manhattan remains open. Photographs published by People magazine have shown crowds breaking the federal guidelines of being six feet apart, and many are seen without wearing face masks.

Central Park Still Crowded with People Despite Stay at Home and Social Distancing Orders in NYC https://t.co/dfJSAdmQsf — People (@people) April 6, 2020

Learn astonishing Bible truth on a higher level than ever before with the Holy Spirit-filled books by Joe Kovacs

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

