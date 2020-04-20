https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/sleeping-man-shot-by-police

Author, columnist, and media personality Michael Malice joined Glenn Beck on the radio program Monday to discuss the details of a 21-year-old Maryland man who was killed by police during an early morning police raid last week, and to talk about why all Americans should be worried about the escalation of police force being used throughout society.

The Montgomery County Police Department claimed that Duncan Socrates Lemp was armed and “refused to comply” with police who were attempting to serve a “high-risk” search warrant around 4:30 am. Lemp was fatally shot and his girlfriend was wounded.

“Lemp refused to comply with the officer’s commands and proceeded towards the interior bedroom door where other officers were located,” the police statement reports. “Upon entrance by officers into the Lemp’s bedroom, Lemp was found to be in possession of a rifle and was located directly in front of the interior bedroom entrance door.”

But eyewitnesses say Lemp was asleep in his bedroom when police opened fire from outside his parent’s Maryland home. His parents, girlfriend, and 19-year-old brother, all home while this occurred, told an attorney that nobody heard any warnings or commands before police opened fire.

“There was a no-knock warrant that was issued to the police,” Malice explained. “They decided at 4:30 in the morning — according to them, this is their side of the story — to execute the no-knock raid. [Police claim Lemp] was holding a gun. Now, there’s no dispute that he was killed by the police. But, unfortunately for them, there were many eyewitnesses at the scene. He was living at home with his girlfriend, with his parents. And they say that the cops shot him through the window.”

Malice went on to point out that “even the KGB had the courtesy to knock” on the door of dissidents when conducting arrests in the Soviet Union.

“There is no reason in America why someone who is not an imminent threat to anyone should have S.W.A.T. teams coming in their house at four in the morning,” he added.

Watch the video below for more details:

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, BlazeTV is offering our BIGGEST discount ever! Get $30 off your subscription when you use promo code GLENN.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

